800-HP Lexus IS 300 Drag Races McLaren 720S, a Huge Gap Appears

There's more to going fast than having hundreds and hundreds of horsepower. You have to look at the aerodynamics, weight, gearbox, tires, suspension, and of course, the driver as well. There's a reason why supercars usually cost over $100,000, even if they're not brand new. Your old-school Japanese sports car might be exciting to drive, but chances are that it's never going to be as fast.

8 photos