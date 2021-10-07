2022 Lexus NX Is Here With $37,950 MSRP, $55,560 for the 450h+ PHEV Model

Lexus has finally put a price tag on the 2022 NX, four months after its official unveiling. The crossover was redesigned from the ground up, and sports new styling on the outside, reimagined cockpit with two screens and a fat center console, and extra safety gear.
Pricing starts at $37,950 for the NX 250, which uses a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. Hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, it develops 203 hp and 184 lb-ft (Nm) of torque. The all-wheel drive system is a $1,600 option.
For the NX 350, which uses a 275 hp and 317 lb-ft (430 Nm) 2.4-liter turbo-four, mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and standard all-wheel drive, customers are looking at a minimum of $41,550. The NX 350h hybrid brings a combined output of 239 hp in return for at least $41,050, and the NX 450h+ plug-in hybrid can be ordered from $55,560. All prices exclude the $1,075 destination and delivery charge, as well as the federal tax credit for the PHEV.
Sporting a larger overall footprint compared to its predecessor, the 2022 Lexus NX offers 14% more cargo volume behind the rear seats, and is 170 lbs (77 kg) lighter in the NX 350, and more than 210 lbs (95 kg) in the NX 350h configuration. Depending on the trim level, customers will find ambient lighting, open pore wood trim, panoramic moonroof, large diameter wheels, and so on.
Moreover, the crossover also scores tons of safety gear, part of the Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 package. These include the new left turn oncoming vehicle detection and braking, right and left turn oncoming pedestrian detection and braking, risk avoidance emergency steer assist, and dynamic radar cruise control with curve speed management. The lane departure alert, dynamic radar cruise control, intelligent high beam assist, pre-collision system, and road sign assist carry over.
The first units are expected to arrive in showrooms in December.
