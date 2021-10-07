Nitrous Chevy Malibu Drags Wheelstanding Olds G-Body, Dents Have the Upper Hand

General Motors’ G architecture – aka the G-body – made its first appearance at the sunset of the 1960s and reappeared to live a fruitful life during the 1980s. The cool thing is that it continues to have a massive presence even now.
Although models produced on the G platform have been long phased out, there are so many G-body aficionados out there it’s virtually impossible not to find one in the proximity. Especially if one likes to dwell around dragstrips.
Such is the case with the videographer behind the Jmalcom2004 account, who’s got a knack for discovering intimate setups and neat racers. Time and again we have seen precious little gems from his channel, from ten or eleven-year-olds that had no trouble beating grownups to modern or vintage competitors that gave it all out... even if that meant losing some parts along the way!
This time around, no accidents happen, thankfully. And we’re not dealing with a grudge match or the smallest and most intimate dragstrip of them all, one that doesn’t even have a fixed Christmas tree. Instead, he relocated to the Middle Georgia Motorsport Park in Macon, Georgia, probably right in time to deliver a G-body treat.
Bear in mind that only the focus of this video (embedded below), a light blue and quite heavily dented fourth-generation Chevy Malibu has a confirmed identity. It all starts with a solo outing during the day, just to put things into perspective. That way it was clear this Malibu is a bit rough around the edges and doesn’t even have all the rear lights fully functional but can still deliver the thrills.
Even more importantly, this is a built performance coupe with nitrous and other aftermarket improvements. Later during the night, a competitor arrives, and as far as we can tell it’s another GM G-body, most likely a fourth-generation 1988 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Classic (feel free to give us a heads up if we’re wrong).
Anyway, its exact identity isn’t that important. The crucial aspect has to do with the feisty race, the equally nitrous powertrain, as well as the rather large wheelstand performed after the action starts from the 4:05 mark...
