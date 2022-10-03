YouTuber C.J. Treats His Dad to a New Car, It's a Cadillac CT6 Platinum

It's always nice to be able to buy yourself whatever you want. But it's even more rewarding to have someone to share all of that with. In his case, popular vlogger C.J. decided to treat his dad to a new car, a Cadillac CT6.
CJ_on_32s became famous thanks to his passion for cars. Over the years, he has exchanged numerous cars, selling and buying new vehicles every so often. And he shows his almost 700k subscribers all the new changes.
Some of his most recent videos included a Mercedes-Benz S 580, a Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge, and changing the color of his McLaren 720S, turning it flashy green.
But his most recent broadcast shows him buying a new car, not for himself, but for his father. In the first video, posted on September 27, he goes to check it out first, a Cadillac CT6 Platinum, and shares that it's "fully, fully loaded to the max." It comes with a subtle "muddy green" metallic exterior, as he calls it, and a creamy beige interior. The YouTuber shared that he sent his father various links, and the one he liked best was the Cadillac. So, naturally, he got it for him.
In a later video, the two went to pick it up together and got the first drive in it, and his father seemed very excited about his new Cadillac.
The CT6 comes with a 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine which delivers 403 horsepower (409 ps) and a maximum torque of 400 lb-ft (542 Nm). In addition, the sedan massage seats, cooled and heated seats, a premium sound system, and screens for the passengers in the back, among other features.
Of course, C.J. couldn't stop himself from getting a new car, too, so he revealed he splashed on a 2023 Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica. But he couldn’t pick that one up just yet, so he had a ride in his dad’s new Cadillac.
Some of his most recent videos included a Mercedes-Benz S 580, a Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge, and changing the color of his McLaren 720S, turning it flashy green.
But his most recent broadcast shows him buying a new car, not for himself, but for his father. In the first video, posted on September 27, he goes to check it out first, a Cadillac CT6 Platinum, and shares that it's "fully, fully loaded to the max." It comes with a subtle "muddy green" metallic exterior, as he calls it, and a creamy beige interior. The YouTuber shared that he sent his father various links, and the one he liked best was the Cadillac. So, naturally, he got it for him.
In a later video, the two went to pick it up together and got the first drive in it, and his father seemed very excited about his new Cadillac.
The CT6 comes with a 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine which delivers 403 horsepower (409 ps) and a maximum torque of 400 lb-ft (542 Nm). In addition, the sedan massage seats, cooled and heated seats, a premium sound system, and screens for the passengers in the back, among other features.
Of course, C.J. couldn't stop himself from getting a new car, too, so he revealed he splashed on a 2023 Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica. But he couldn’t pick that one up just yet, so he had a ride in his dad’s new Cadillac.