2024 Lexus LC Upgraded With Touchscreen Infotainment System, Not Much Else

Touchscreen displays can trace their roots back to 1965 and the research of a gentleman by the name of E.A. Johnson. The automotive industry can't get enough of them, packing as many touchscreens and displays as possible in modern vehicles. One of the few exceptions to this rule is Aston Martin, which is finally getting a touchscreen with the DB12.
Aston Martin, however, was forced into using old-generation infotainment systems by Mercedes in order to access the German automaker's 4.0L twin-turbo V8 engine. Lexus, on the other hand, wasn't forced by any circumstances whatsoever to roll out the LC in 2017 for model year 2018 with a touchpad, an interface that couldn't be more distracting while driving.
Behind the curve? Affirmative. Lexus insisting with its frustrating trackpad through model year 2023? Not excusable. Better late than never, Toyota's luxury division has made amends with a touchscreen display for model year 2024.
One could argue the LC wasn't a priority due to abysmal sales, and that somebody would be right. However, bear in mind the LC is the brand's flagship coupe and convertible. Not offering touchscreen infotainment so far into the product's lifecycle is a product planning disaster by all measurable indicators.
The LC 500 and LC 500h in both coupe and convertible forms now come with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with over-the-air update capability and Cloud Navigation. Other highlights include voice commands via the so-called Intelligent Assistant, point-of-interest search via Google, dual-phone Bluetooth connectivity, wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, 4G Internet, and a Wi-Fi hotspot.
What else is new for 2024? The list continues with a Bespoke Build service for the convertible, which allows prospective customers to specify things like all-black forged wheels, a white-and-blue interior, a fancy interior badge, and a certificate of authenticity signed by chief engineer Yasushi Muto and Lexus marketing vice president Vinay Shahani.
When it comes to available colors, the exterior palette has welcomed Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0 and Copper Crest. As for the interior, the only addition is the Dark Rose theme. Finally, the final update for 2024 is the Lexus Safety System+ 2.5.
Think of it as Lexus' take on the Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ suite of active safety features. The most important of the bunch are All-speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Risk Avoidance Emergency Steer Assist, Left Turn Oncoming Vehicle Detection and Braking, Lane Tracing Assist, Lane Departure Warning with Steering Assist, as well as Road Sign Assist.
Priced at $98,850 for the LC 500 coupe, $102,150 for the LC 500h coupe, and $106,350 for the LC 500 convertible, the 2024 range carries a destination charge of $1,150. As ever, the 500 relies on a good ol' naturally-aspirated V8 with a NASCAR-esque quality to its exhaust sound. The 500h is a V6 hybrid, which also differs in terms of transmission from the torque-converter box of the 500. More specifically, it combines a four-speed auto with a planetary-type CVT. Together, the distinct gearsets provide 10 forward ratios.
