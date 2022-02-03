Liberty Walk Lexus LC 500 Has Hips Wider Than Kim Kardashian's, Could Shake Them for You

If it’s one thing that Liberty Walk is best known for, it is the widebody treatment given to most of their projects. Sure, one can always argue that their builds follow a very similar recipe, but the right petrolhead, they are drop-dead gorgeous.
Speaking of breathtaking rides, meet one bad Lexus LC 500, which bears the Japanese tuner’s signature. The sports coupe features bolt-on fender flares, fat side skirts, chin attachment with side blades, and a rather big ducktail spoiler.
An F1-like third brake light has been incorporated into the three-fin diffuser, between the horizontal reflectors, and it has quad exhaust pipes as well, with a special finish. A set of ultra-wide six-spoke wheels, hugged by the Advan tires, spin around the black Lexus-branded calipers.
And speaking of shades, it is definitely worth noting that the entire body has a black look, contrasted only by a few shiny accents, and makes do without the typical decals normally applied by the tuner to their custom rides. Leaves and pebbles won’t pose a threat to that expensive body kit, because this LC 500 Coupe is equipped with an air suspension.
Normally, this is where we would have drawn the line, inviting you to check out the project in our image gallery, but Liberty Walk was kind enough to provide some pics of the interior too. Here, the car combines the white, blue, and orange hues for an almost nautical-like theme, and as you can imagine, it brings pretty much everything one would ever need from such a model.
Now, if you dig the looks, then you should know that this LC 500 is for sale, with roughly 7,000 miles (11,265 km) on the odo. You can check out the ad here, and to find out how much it costs, you will have to reach out to the company based in the Land of the Rising Sun.
