Overland Expo Unveils 2023 Dream Build, and It Starts With a 2022 LX600: Teardrop Included

It's no wonder that overland exploration is so hot right now. With the ability to reach destinations otherwise inaccessible to the average car, we're bound to see this wave grow. Heck, let's take the Overland Expo's 2023 Ultimate Overland Vehicle Build as a marker for a growing American industry.
Folks, before we go on, I invite you to scroll through the images in the gallery and really soak in what we'll be talking about today.
What you've just witnessed has been dubbed the 2023 Ultimate Overland Vehicle Build. It's nothing more than a simple exploration of what the crew over at the Overland Expo feels is the best in terms of what you need to grab this lifestyle bull by its proverbial horns. Let's see what the kings of this industry think is the, well, Ultimate Overland machine.
Now, what we're looking at starts off with nothing more than a 2022 LX600. Wait a minute; is a Lexus considered the perfect base for the Ultimate Overland Vehicle? Yes, and Overland Expo makes a rather solid point as to why. But, to sum things up rather quickly, Overland Expo sees the LX600 as the "closest you can get to a Land Cruiser in America." Then there's the subject of power, a 3.5 L twin-turbocharged V6 engine cranks out 409 hp and 479 ft-lbs of torque. Since the rest of the 4x4 has seen extensive modifications, we'll leave things like that.
One crucial aspect is the result of transforming a relatively fresh vehicle into an Overlanding monster. Since very few teams have had the time and opportunity to interact with an LX600, this venture resulted in the creation of countless components fit for use on no other vehicle than the LX600. This includes bumpers, exhausts, roofs, and interiors; you name it. Even suspension systems have been adapted to this ride.
Now, a whole lot more went into this bugger than I have time to mention - be sure to check out the extensive interior modifications - but the rest of this article is reserved for that little machine you see hitched up behind the LX600, nothing more than an off-road-ready travel trailer from Off Grid Trailers (OGT), the Pando 2.0. It's nothing more than an all-metal, off-roading bedroom that also doubles as a massive cargo mule. If this unit is new to you, don't worry, we've got you covered. After all, it's right up my proverbial alley.
It could be clearer just when OGT hit the off-grid and camping scene, but after showing the world what they can achieve working out of a garage, they're now standing hitched up behind what some of the industry's leaders consider the best of the best. In short, they talk the talk and walk the walk.
Like any travel trailer, the rest of the 2.0 is designed to be your refuge from the elements while also meeting the requirements for a clean and wholesome life. This means the camper isn't just suitable for two adults, but coupled with things like a rooftop tent, awning, and annex, you can easily shift functionality toward a fully equipped campsite, shower, and all. Let's not forget about the outdoor galley found at the rear. If you're a true outdoorsman and woman, you want this.
Now, builds like these are sure to cost a pretty penny. Heck, just the teardrop is around $35K. Factor in the price of a 2022 Lexus LX60, and you've blown clear past the $100K mark. Add all the modifications, upgrades, and gear that went into this thing, and money better be of no object to your lifestyle. But, if you've been wondering what's possible these days or what perfection looks like to some people, this is one project that stands as an inspiration for others in the works.
Let's start with a few systems and brands with their fingers in this pie. Radflo Suspension Technology can be found here, supplying shocks and struts with a remote reservoir and compression adjuster. Up next, control arms from Total Chaos, ICON Alloys Compression wheels, and a CBI Offroad rear bumper with a dual swing arm design start to paint a clear picture of what's going on here. ARB Summit is in on the action, too, with MKII bull bar front bumper coupled with a winch from Comeup, a Solo Series 12.5, rated for up to 12,500 lbs (5,670 kg). Even MagnaFlow is in on the build.
It could be clearer just when OGT hit the off-grid and camping scene, but after showing the world what they can achieve working out of a garage, they're now standing hitched up behind what some of the industry's leaders consider the best of the best. In short, they talk the talk and walk the walk.
Overall, the Pando 2.0 is a travel trailer that weighs 2,200 lbs (998 kg) dry, can be loaded up to the axle-limited weight of 3,500 lbs (1,587 kg), and is built specifically for rough and treacherous terrains. As standard, this $34,750 unit is loaded with a 3500HD Timbren system, but as an option, an OGT suspension with 8 in (20 cm) of travel set up around an independent trailing arm system and coil springs with shocks is up for grabs. The rest of the habitat comprises composites, aluminum, and steel, ensuring the elements are fought off for as long as possible. And those are just some light details regarding the build.
