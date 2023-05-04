The $20,000 Tesla Model S Plaid Track Package Is Finally Here

Since discovering that battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) don't just have the potential to help fight climate change but can also easily become insanely fast, some manufacturers started racing with each other to bring forward the quickest road-legal cars.
Most BEVs on the market today can be quick, but not fast. An internal combustion engine high-performance vehicle will offer you the same level of performance, no matter how much gas is left in the tank. An electric car will not, and that's because a lot is going on to ensure the driver can unlock the full potential of the drivetrain. Not having a proper gearbox doesn't help as well. Moreover, the motors can safely rotate at high speeds for a short time. It's also possible that the battery will degrade faster after gunning for the higher end of the speedometer regularly.
Nonetheless, BEVs like the Lucid Air Sapphire, the Rimac Nevera, and the Tesla Model S Plaid exist. The latter, however, was well-known for failing to deliver the original advertised top speed. It topped at around 160 mph (257 kph) instead of inching closer to the 200 mph (322 kph) mark. So, the 1,020-hp was quick, but not fast. Initial test drives of the Plaid also revealed that it could not maintain its composure well at high speeds, and some said that braking power was insufficient.
Shortly after, Tesla said a better "brake package" was in the works. Even though it wasn't explicitly stated back then, fans and investors anticipated that it would eventually enable the BEV to reach and overcome the 200-mph limit that felt artificially imposed for safety reasons.
After two long years, discussions, and exclusive tests, the Model S Plaid Track Package is here. It costs between $15,000 and $20,000. The money spent to upgrade a capable all-electric sedan is getting customers four carbon-silicon carbide rotors, forged calipers with "high-performance brake pads," new brake fluid considered "track-ready," and the proper firmware. This carbon ceramic brake kit costs $15,000, a reasonable price considering the novelties added to the all-electric sedan that improve its overall capabilities.
For an extra $5,000, the automaker will add four 20-inch Goodyear Supercar 3R tires and four Zero-G wheels. This part of the recently-announced pack includes the new tire pressure monitoring system, specific center caps, tire nut valves, and lug nut covers. It's worth knowing that the new braking system also works with the 21 Arachnid wheels.
The entire upgrade is available for Model S Plaid units made from 2021 onwards, and the automaker says customers must have the "proper wheels and tires" to reach 200 mph, which Tesla refers to as the top speed. But a racing driver in Europe has already overcome this figure, so you may see a higher speed limit while pushing the car to its limits.
Together with Track Mode, using your vehicle's zero-tailpipe emission drivetrain may get a lot more exciting but not as dangerous as before. Activating this mode preconditions the battery for maximum performance, increases brake cooling, and allows the driver to set interesting settings like traction control and regenerative braking manually.
Finally, shipping and installation are included in the price. All customers must do now is pay and wait around a month before the package is available in eligible markets. Just make sure to schedule a Tesla Service appointment after buying the Model S Plaid Track Package so that you can get an early spot in the installation queue.
Nonetheless, BEVs like the Lucid Air Sapphire, the Rimac Nevera, and the Tesla Model S Plaid exist. The latter, however, was well-known for failing to deliver the original advertised top speed. It topped at around 160 mph (257 kph) instead of inching closer to the 200 mph (322 kph) mark. So, the 1,020-hp was quick, but not fast. Initial test drives of the Plaid also revealed that it could not maintain its composure well at high speeds, and some said that braking power was insufficient.
Shortly after, Tesla said a better "brake package" was in the works. Even though it wasn't explicitly stated back then, fans and investors anticipated that it would eventually enable the BEV to reach and overcome the 200-mph limit that felt artificially imposed for safety reasons.
After two long years, discussions, and exclusive tests, the Model S Plaid Track Package is here. It costs between $15,000 and $20,000. The money spent to upgrade a capable all-electric sedan is getting customers four carbon-silicon carbide rotors, forged calipers with "high-performance brake pads," new brake fluid considered "track-ready," and the proper firmware. This carbon ceramic brake kit costs $15,000, a reasonable price considering the novelties added to the all-electric sedan that improve its overall capabilities.
For an extra $5,000, the automaker will add four 20-inch Goodyear Supercar 3R tires and four Zero-G wheels. This part of the recently-announced pack includes the new tire pressure monitoring system, specific center caps, tire nut valves, and lug nut covers. It's worth knowing that the new braking system also works with the 21 Arachnid wheels.
The entire upgrade is available for Model S Plaid units made from 2021 onwards, and the automaker says customers must have the "proper wheels and tires" to reach 200 mph, which Tesla refers to as the top speed. But a racing driver in Europe has already overcome this figure, so you may see a higher speed limit while pushing the car to its limits.
Together with Track Mode, using your vehicle's zero-tailpipe emission drivetrain may get a lot more exciting but not as dangerous as before. Activating this mode preconditions the battery for maximum performance, increases brake cooling, and allows the driver to set interesting settings like traction control and regenerative braking manually.
Finally, shipping and installation are included in the price. All customers must do now is pay and wait around a month before the package is available in eligible markets. Just make sure to schedule a Tesla Service appointment after buying the Model S Plaid Track Package so that you can get an early spot in the installation queue.
Model S Plaid track pack coming soon pic.twitter.com/a2YtxnVu22— Tesla (@Tesla) May 4, 2023