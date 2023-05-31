Alfa Romeo Tonale’s PHEV official EPA results are out 29 mpg and 260 miles of range

Alfa Romeo launched its small SUV almost a year and a half ago, but it’s just now that the Italian carmaker is able to give us the definitive range and economy specs. Claimed – by the manufacturer – to be the most efficient pluggable hybrid in its class (that would be the Compact), the Tonale will only venture as far as 33 miles (53 kilometers) for a non-polluting, all-electric drive.
With a full tank, a charged battery, and a conservative driver, this Alfa will cover 360 miles (580 km), scoring a miles-per-gallon equivalent of 77. The Italian entry SUV can attain a 29-mpg fuel economy (8.1 liters per 100 kilometers). The 1.3-liter gasoline plug-in hybrid variant obtained the performance achieved during the EPA testing.
Incidentally, the PHEV is the only version available for the U.S. market, with base prices ranging from $47,495 for the Veloce high-end trim to $42,995 for the entry-level Sprint. The middle-of-the-road equipment offer, the Ti, costs $44,995. An additional $1,595 destination charge applies to the three values.
Irrespective of the options, the Tonale is powered by a combination of a 1.3-liter turbocharged inline-four gasoline engine that outputs 180 hp (183 PS) and 199 lb-ft (270 Nm) to the front wheel only. The rear axle is driven by the 90-kW electric motor (120 hp, 184 lb-ft / 122 PS, 250 Nm). The combined performance of the powertrain sits at 285 hp (289 PS ) and 347 lb-ft of torque (470 Nm).
Thanks to this architecture, the Alfa Romeo Tonale gets a zero-to-sixty (100 kph) score of six seconds flat and keeps pulling all the way to 128 mph (206 kph). The Compact Sport Utility from the Italian brand features standard Q4 all-wheel drive traction and three distinct driving modes – Dual Power (PHEV) Dynamic, Natural, and Advanced Efficiency.
The sportiest setting is offered with the Dual power (PHEV)/Dynamic mode when the combustion engine and the electric motor deliver maximum power to the wheels to maximize performance. In Natural, the car’s computers decide when to switch from electric to ICE drive, while the economy is provided in the Advanced Efficiency setting. The Tonale will run fully electric until it reaches the far end of the 33 miles (53 kilometers) of its 15.5-kWh battery range.
Incidentally, the PHEV is the only version available for the U.S. market, with base prices ranging from $47,495 for the Veloce high-end trim to $42,995 for the entry-level Sprint. The middle-of-the-road equipment offer, the Ti, costs $44,995. An additional $1,595 destination charge applies to the three values.
Irrespective of the options, the Tonale is powered by a combination of a 1.3-liter turbocharged inline-four gasoline engine that outputs 180 hp (183 PS) and 199 lb-ft (270 Nm) to the front wheel only. The rear axle is driven by the 90-kW electric motor (120 hp, 184 lb-ft / 122 PS, 250 Nm). The combined performance of the powertrain sits at 285 hp (289 PS ) and 347 lb-ft of torque (470 Nm).
Thanks to this architecture, the Alfa Romeo Tonale gets a zero-to-sixty (100 kph) score of six seconds flat and keeps pulling all the way to 128 mph (206 kph). The Compact Sport Utility from the Italian brand features standard Q4 all-wheel drive traction and three distinct driving modes – Dual Power (PHEV) Dynamic, Natural, and Advanced Efficiency.
The sportiest setting is offered with the Dual power (PHEV)/Dynamic mode when the combustion engine and the electric motor deliver maximum power to the wheels to maximize performance. In Natural, the car’s computers decide when to switch from electric to ICE drive, while the economy is provided in the Advanced Efficiency setting. The Tonale will run fully electric until it reaches the far end of the 33 miles (53 kilometers) of its 15.5-kWh battery range.