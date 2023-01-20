The Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV will start from £44,595 in the U.K.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale is the Italian manufacturer's addition to the insanely popular compact crossover SUV market. While the Tonale was revealed nearly one year ago, the PHEV Q4 version debuted in November 2022, and now we finally have the pricing and specification for the U.K. market.
The Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4, to call it by its full name, is the range-topper for the Tonale lineup, and it will be available in two different configurations - the Ti and Veloce.
Both trims will feature the same hybrid powertrain, with a 1.3-liter turbocharged ICE mated with a six-speed automatic transmission powering the front wheels and an electric motor sending 121 hp (122 ps or 90kW) and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) of torque to the rear axle.
This system pumps out 280 ps (276 ps) and makes the car complete the sprint from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 6.2 seconds and hit a top speed of 84 mph (135 kph) in full-electric mode or 128 mph (206 kph) in hybrid mode.
The Ti, in the U.K., will start from 44,595 pounds (around $55,217 at today's exchange rates). This variant gets 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a gloss-black body kit, and some satin inserts here and there to make it stand out. Step inside, and you will find a sporty black cloth interior with all the comfort features you would expect.
When it comes to the Veloce, the price is bumped up to 48,495 pounds (the equivalent of $60,045), which will get you a couple more goodies over the Ti. First of all, it gets a body kit with matte side and front inserts, 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and red Brembo brake calipers. The Veloce gets Alfa's Active Dual Stage Valve suspension improves cornering behavior.
On the inside, the Veloce gets aluminum door sills and column-mounted paddle shifters, while the seats are wrapped in sporty black and red Alcantara upholstery.
Also, alongside these two options, you will be able to tick the box for a SPECIALE launch version, which will get special badging, a different, gloss-black body kit, 20-inch wheels, metal pedals, and red Brembo brake calipers.
Whether you go for the Ti or the Veloce, the Tonale PHEV will get you more tack than the other variants, especially suited for the PHEV powertrain. You will have a choice of three driving modes. The Dynamic focuses on performance and sportiness, the Natural mode is an efficient mix between the four-banger and the electric motor, while the Advance Efficiency, as its name implies, is an efficient, full-electric driving mode.
The tech goody-bag doesn't end here though. The infotainment system is displayed on a 12.3-inch digital screen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. In terms of connectivity, it gets the Amazon Alexa assistant.
The Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4 is a great option, at least on paper, for your do-it-all car. It is sporty enough, efficient, and comfortable. And also, it’s an Alfa, and all true petrolheads must own an Alfa at some point.
