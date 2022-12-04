Activating Amazon Alexa Car Integration in Your BMW Is a Snap With This Video

Sometimes getting devices connected to Amazon's Alexa can be problematic for some, but there are plenty of tutorials out there in Youtube-land that will get you up to speed in a hurry with very little hassle.
If you happen to be a BMW owner whose car was manufactured after June 2022 with BMW's Operating System 8 and are experiencing some headaches in getting Alexa connected, you are in luck.
Just yesterday, December 3, the German automaker posted a video on Youtube that walks you through the process in a clear and concise manner.
The initial step involves activating Amazon Alexa Car with your My BMW app by tapping on your profile which will automatically bring up Amazon Alexa under '3rd Party Services.' By tapping that option, you will be led to another screen where you will choose 'Alexa Car Integration.'
You will then need to connect your BMW ID with your Amazon account via 'Connect.' The app will then redirect you to the Amazon website where you will need to sign in using your Amazon credentials. You then allow access to Alexa Voice Service and continue.
Back in your BMW app you will need to choose a language and share your location with Amazon to get local weather updates and more.
It is as easy as that, and the real beauty is the fact that tech today allows users to pause. rewind, and fast forward through videos until yours brain's content and you are dialed in and ready to go.
BMW has 'How to' Alexa tutorial videos for your compatible BMW.
There is no question that connecting is getting a whole lot easier as computer whizzes are constantly working on software to essentially dummy-proof the process for those who are not up to speed with the latest gadgets.
Automotive companies are keen to educate their customers on the latest and greatest bells and whistles built into to their vehicles and videos of this nature certainly help that cause.
