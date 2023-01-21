The Alfa Romeo 4C: Exotic and Thrilling, but Also a Commercial Failure

Alfa Romeo had extremely high expectations of the 4C prior to its world premiere at the 2013 Geneva Motor Show. These ill-judged expectations were based on the high demand for the 8C, a Maserati-built supercar that received over 1,400 orders for the coupe alone. Only 500 were eventually produced. The 4C was projected to sell 20,000 units or thereabouts, but as you’ll find out later on, the Italian outfit was badly wrong.