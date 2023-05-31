Tuxedo Black 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air "Fuelie" Is a True Labor of Love

Built from 1955 to 1957, the Chevrolet Tri-Five is a design icon of the 1950s and one of the most desirable American classics out there. But it's far from rare because Chevrolet built almost five million units over three model years. On the other hand, specific versions of the Tri-Five weren't as popular back then and are pretty hard to find nowadays.
The Nomad wagon version of the Bel Air is arguably the scarcest. The 1957 iteration, for instance, was built in just 6,264 units. The Utility Sedan and Delivery Sedan variants of the entry-level 150 are almost as rare at 8,817 and 8,907 examples, respectively. And because the 150s were cheaper and commonly used as workhorses, most of them ended up as rust buckets.
On the other hand, the most desirable version of the 1957 Tri-Five, the Bel Air Sport Coupe, is anything but rare. The stylish hardtop was quite popular back in the day and moved a whopping 168,293 units. Granted, all-original survivors in excellent condition change hands for six-figure sums, but examples that need restoration can be had for less than $20,000. Unless it comes with a fuel-injected V8, which can send the sticker through the roof regardless of condition.
That's because the 1957 Tri-Five is the nameplate's only model year that came with the "fuelie" option. Moreover, customers were still into carburetors in the 1950s, so Chevrolet sold a limited amount that year. Precise figures aren't available, but most experts agree that Chevrolet built only 1,530 "fuelies" in 1957. About 181 of these engines were fitted in 150 models, and 599 found their way into 210s. Finally, only 745 Bel Airs got the fuel-injected 283-cubic-inch (4.6-liter) V8.
How many of them were Sport Coupes? Well, Chevrolet reportedly made 524. How many of them are still around? That's a mystery I cannot solve without an accurate registry. But the 1957 Bel Air "fuelie" is very rare regardless of how many survived. And that's why the Black Tuxedo example you see here is a priceless gem.
Featured on Lou Costabile's "My Car Story" vlog, this gorgeous hardtop underwent a comprehensive restoration that transformed it into a showroom-quality classic. And if that's not impressive enough, you should also know that the owner did all the work. Yup, it's a true labor of love that took at least a couple of years to come to life.
And not only did the owner restore it to its original specifications, including the black exterior and the black/silver interior, but it also gave the numbers-matching 283 "fuelie" V8 new life. The mill purrs like it just sent the factory. Oh, and it also mates to a two-speed Powerglide automatic, arguably the rarest combo when it comes to "fuelie" options.
The Bel Air also boasts all the goodies that make Tri-Five enthusiasts go wild. It has a twin antenna layout, golden badges on the rear fenders, "fuel injection" logos on the front fenders, and a bench seat. I know some prefer individual seats up front, but I'm a bench-seat kind of guy, so this Bel Air has the perfect package as far as I'm concerned. Check it out in the video below and tell me it's not the nicest Tri-Five you've seen lately.
