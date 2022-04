New 2022 Toyota GR 86 Arrives in the UK With Loads of Gear, Attractive PCP Offer

kW

The brand’s third GR model (for now), after the GR Supra and GR Yaris, is offered in a single, well-equipped trim level, with a choice of a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. Pricing kicks off at £29,995 (equal to $39,334) for the former, and £32,085 ($42,074) for the latter.Moreover, the first customers can get theirs through a PCP agreement, from £299 ($392) per month, on a 42-month contract, with a £4,777 ($6,264) deposit, and 4.9% APR. This offer is available for the manual version of the sports coupe.Featuring a generous equipment level (for this segment), the 2022 GR 86 rides on 18-inch black alloy wheels, shod in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires. The 8-inch infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 7-inch multi-information display, leather seat upholstery, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and others are standard too.On top of these, it sports LED adaptive headlights, blind spot monitoring, rearview camera with rear-cross traffic alert, cruise control, smart entry with push-button start, and cruise control. Choosing the automatic version will unlock additional items, such as the adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, automatic high beam, and pre-collision system with autonomous emergency braking.Powering the GT 86’s successor is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that pushes out 234 ps (231 hp / 172) and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) of torque, a decent upgrade over its predecessor’s 2.0-liter mill that was rated at 200 ps (197 hp / 147 kW) and 205 Nm (151 lb-ft). In the three-pedal configuration, the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration takes 6.3 seconds. With the auto ‘box, it is a 6.9-second affair, and Toyota claims that power delivery is smoother in this model, with no drop-off in torque.