A Pioneering Aircraft Hydrogen Fueling Project to Be Launched in California

Despite the fact that many people are still on the fence when it comes to hydrogen’s potential for real-world zero-emissions transportation, numerous projects in the automotive, aviation, and maritime industry are committed to proving that it’s a viable alternative to fossil fuel. One of them is gearing up to launch at airports in California.
An ambitious vision for airports describes them as potential hydrogen hubs that could operate entirely on zero carbon energy, from aircraft fleet to on-site vehicles. This could become reality if they are equipped with green hydrogen refueling infrastructure. This is the goal of a new collaboration between ZeroAvia, a company that’s developing hydrogen-electric powertrains for future regional airliners, and ZEV Station, an expert in electric charging and hydrogen refueling stations.
The initial regional projects will focus on airports in California and will also involve conducting flight demonstrations of hydrogen-electric aircraft, with support from ZEV Station’s refueling ecosystem developed at pilot airports. In addition to promoting green commercial flights, the transformation of airports into hydrogen hubs could also benefit other mobility sectors indirectly, by bringing hydrogen production up to scale.
At the moment, the production process and related infrastructure for this alternative fuel are still too expensive. Since aircraft require a large amount of hydrogen, production would be stimulated, which would eventually lower costs.
Headquartered in Palm Springs, California, ZEV Station is getting close to opening an innovative highway fueling station for both fuel cell and electric vehicles, set to kick off operations at the beginning of next year. ZeroAvia, on the other hand, is also gearing up to start ground tests for its 1.8 MW powertrain prototype this year. The next step will be a fully-certified 600 kW powertrain, in 2024, with plans to scale this technology for an 80-seat regional aircraft by 2026.
This aircraft fueling demonstration project could become a major step for launching aviation hydrogen fueling in California, already an active supporter of EVs. Perhaps zero-emissions airports that produce and deliver enough hydrogen for their fleet, their ground operations, and even nearby industries are not too far in the future.
