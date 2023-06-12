New 2024 Toyota C-HR Shows Illuminated Logo in Official Teaser Prior to June 26 Unveiling

Can you believe it's been almost seven years since Toyota launched the C-HR? The quirky crossover of subcompact proportions has aged nicely and is now about to be replaced by a second generation.
The official unveiling date was scheduled for June 26, at 8:00 AM CET (2:00 AM EST), and to mark it, the Japanese automaker has released a few shadowy teasers of the car. Fiddling with them in PS hasn't revealed anything extra. However, we can still see the futuristic rear lighting design, highlighted by the LED strips separated in the middle by an illuminated Toyota C-HR logo.
Other stuff visible are the wide shoulders and the double-bubble styling of the roof-mounted spoiler. We can also see a small shark-fin antenna. Our spy photographers snapped a prototype testing at the Nurburgring and surrounding roads last month, revealing an aggressive rear bumper and diffuser styling, a pointier nose, slender headlamps, and flush-mounted door handles.
That tester was kind enough to partially open its cockpit for the camera lens, showing a bigger display for the new infotainment system. Still sporting a tablet-like styling, it probably joins a new digital instrument cluster behind the redesigned steering wheel. The center console was redesigned, hosting a new gearshift lever and several buttons. We expect Toyota to have revamped the tech and safety gear.
It has been reported that the all-new C-HR builds on an updated version of the company's TNGA-C architecture. This is the same one used on other vehicles, including the Corolla and Corolla Cross, as well as the Lexus UX and, to some extent, the outgoing C-HR. Look for hybrid and plug-in hybrid assemblies when it comes to the powertrain lineup. The former could be sourced from the Corolla Cross, and the latter might come from the Prius. Stuff such as the output, torque, driving range, fuel consumption, and everything else will be announced exactly two weeks from today.
Production for Europe will take place at the same factory in Turkey, and in case you missed it, it won't be offered in North America anymore. Toyota decided to drop the nameplate from our market after 2022, where the Corolla Cross acts as its indirect replacement. This model has an identical wheelbase length and an MSRP of $23,610. It is offered in three trim levels, the L, LE, and XLE, with a 2.0-liter gasoline unit mated to a CVT. The first two have front-wheel drive, and the range-topping grade, which starts at a little over $29,000 before destination and dealer fees, comes with an all-wheel-drive system.
On the other side of the pond, the order books should open shortly after the grand premiere, and it should be a bit pricier than the current one that starts at almost €33,000 ($35,470) in Germany.
