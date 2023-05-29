New 2024 Toyota C-HR Spied, Won't Apply for a US Visa

Toyota's new-gen C-HR has returned to the scoop arena, with a prototype caught testing at the Nurburgring. It will still have quirky looks and will battle other subcompact crossovers in Europe. The car won't make it to North America, where the company decided to drop the nameplate replacing it with the bigger Corolla Cross.
Inspired by the C-HR Prologue Concept unveiled last year, the all-new Toyota C-HR will sport similar rear side windows, a greenhouse, and a heavily raked rear windscreen. The pillars had to be thickened up for production due to safety reasons, and the wheels are obviously smaller than those equipping the study.
Compared to the outgoing C-HR, the new one has slender LED headlights and a wide opening in the front bumper. The nose appears to be a bit pointier, and the hood has a cleaner design. The fenders are not that pronounced, and it has flush-mounted door handles. It sports a double-bubble styling for the roof-mounted spoiler, an aggressive rear bumper and diffuser combo, and a tailgate with the license plate holder positioned further down. The LED taillights are on the smaller side, and we expect it to still have black plastic cladding on the lower sides of the bumpers, on the side steps, and around the wheel arches.
Inside, the Japanese automaker has integrated a larger infotainment screen into the dashboard, which still has a tablet-like design. The latest batch of scoops reveals the new center console that hosts the gearshift lever and a few buttons, and a new steering wheel that appears to be a bit thicker. The screen of the digital instrument cluster will likely be bigger, and it should have new trim and upholstery. A selection of tech and safety systems are expected to be on deck.
Details surrounding the construction are scarce. Nevertheless, certain outlets speak of an updated version of the TNGA-C platform, which is shared with the current C-HR and the Corolla, Corolla Cross, Prius, Lexus UX, and Suzuki Swace. The new C-HR will be offered with hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The self-charging assembly could be shared with that of the Corolla Cross, whereas the plug-in setup might be sourced from the Prius. The output and torque, as well as the battery sizes, electric range, and other details about it will be released in due course.
The outgoing C-HR comes to life at multiple factories worldwide, and for Europe, it is made in Turkey. Chances are its successor will be assembled on the same lines, and the battery cells should come from the Old Continent. The car will premiere sometime this year, though the unveiling date has yet to be confirmed. Are you sad that Toyota isn't offering it in our market anymore?
Compared to the outgoing C-HR, the new one has slender LED headlights and a wide opening in the front bumper. The nose appears to be a bit pointier, and the hood has a cleaner design. The fenders are not that pronounced, and it has flush-mounted door handles. It sports a double-bubble styling for the roof-mounted spoiler, an aggressive rear bumper and diffuser combo, and a tailgate with the license plate holder positioned further down. The LED taillights are on the smaller side, and we expect it to still have black plastic cladding on the lower sides of the bumpers, on the side steps, and around the wheel arches.
Inside, the Japanese automaker has integrated a larger infotainment screen into the dashboard, which still has a tablet-like design. The latest batch of scoops reveals the new center console that hosts the gearshift lever and a few buttons, and a new steering wheel that appears to be a bit thicker. The screen of the digital instrument cluster will likely be bigger, and it should have new trim and upholstery. A selection of tech and safety systems are expected to be on deck.
Details surrounding the construction are scarce. Nevertheless, certain outlets speak of an updated version of the TNGA-C platform, which is shared with the current C-HR and the Corolla, Corolla Cross, Prius, Lexus UX, and Suzuki Swace. The new C-HR will be offered with hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The self-charging assembly could be shared with that of the Corolla Cross, whereas the plug-in setup might be sourced from the Prius. The output and torque, as well as the battery sizes, electric range, and other details about it will be released in due course.
The outgoing C-HR comes to life at multiple factories worldwide, and for Europe, it is made in Turkey. Chances are its successor will be assembled on the same lines, and the battery cells should come from the Old Continent. The car will premiere sometime this year, though the unveiling date has yet to be confirmed. Are you sad that Toyota isn't offering it in our market anymore?