New BMW M5 Enters the CGI Blender, Shows Up in Unofficial yet Realistic Renderings

The executive car segment has become a lot more exciting with the introduction of the new-gen BMW 5 Series. The model premiered at the end of last month, boasting an evolutionary design that hasn't one us over yet, new tech in the cockpit, and a plethora of powertrains. It is also available with battery-electric power in the i5, so it's one future-proof machine.
Real petrolheads are waiting for BMW's M Division to complete the testing and fine-tuning phase of the all-new M5. The Mercedes-AMG E 63 rival from the Munich auto marque promises enhanced dynamics. It will also have more power than ever due to its plug-in hybrid setup, believed to mix a good-old V8 with an electric motor.
Do you know what else uses this recipe? The XM super crossover, which is BMW M's second standalone product after the M1. A twin-turbocharged V8 mill works in concert with an electric motor that sits in the eight-speed transmission to develop a neck-snapping 738 horsepower in the range-topping Label Red and 738 hp (1,000 Nm).
By comparison, the current M5 CS enjoys 626 hp and 553 pound-feet (750 Nm). Still, due to the added weight of the electric motor and battery, it probably won't complete the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint in less than three seconds, or would it? Some believe it might boast close to 800 horsepower, and that alone will turn it into a supercar killer on a good day.
Guess we'll have to wait and see just how powerful the all-new BMW M5 is when it premieres. The unveiling date is still unknown, and while some claim it is a few weeks away, others state it will debut next year. The plug-in hybrid setup isn't the only big news concerning this model, as it will reportedly give birth to a wagon variant. The M5 Touring would be a breath of fresh air and a direct rival to the likes of the Audi RS 6 Avant.
While contradicting reports speak of different outputs, the rendering world has peeled back the fake skin again. These renderings came from Kolesa and seem to have been based on the latest batch of scoops, hence the realistic approach. The car has a more muscular design compared to the normal 5er, sports quad exhaust tips, large wheels backed up by high-performance brakes, and a dedicated chassis setup. It may not be a pretty vehicle, but at least BMW won't give it the same double-coffin grille as the smaller M3 and M4. This tells us that customer feedback is important to them, and we can only hope that the new M5 will be better in every aspect than its predecessor. After all, it has some big shoes to fill.
