All-New BMW M5: Design, Powertrain, and Everything Else We Know About It

The latest-gen M3, and its Coupe and Cabrio siblings marketed under the M4 moniker, may be dream machines, but if you want superior firepower and upper-class refinement, then the upcoming M5 is the one to go for. Well, in theory, anyway, as it hasn't been unveiled yet. Nevertheless, you should keep reading if you want to know more about it, as this story is dedicated to this model.
Prototypes of the next-gen BMW M5 have been spotted in different environments for a good while now, and the wraps have gradually come off, revealing more of the aggressive styling. Since it builds on the G60 (new 5er Sedan), it is natural that it follows the same design traits, with an emphasis on its sportier driving dynamics.
Beefed-up Design Inside and Out
Some say the new 5 Series isn't as good-looking as its predecessor. That said, if you find the old 5er prettier than the new one, chances are you will like the outgoing M5 more. Compared to the standard business sedan, the 2024 M5 will have a revised kidney grille that won't be oversized like the one of its smaller sibling, the M3. This proves that BMW does listen to its clientele. The bumper will be more aggressive, featuring sharp creases, vents to the sides, and an integrated apron. The front and rear fenders will be fatter, and a pair of sporty side skirts will be included.
The overall design of the taillights and trunk lid will carry over from the 5er, but the bumper and diffuser will be exclusive to this model. These parts will be sportier, and a discreet spoiler and the signature quad exhaust tips will join them. The Bavarian marque will give it exclusive wheels wrapped in stickier tires, and they will decorate the grille and trunk and maybe the front fenders with the sought-after M logos. After all, this will be a full-blown M car and not just an M Sport model, which will target the likes of the new Mercedes-AMG E 63 that is also in the making as we speak.
It will sport an almost identical interior to the normal 5er, getting the same dashboard layout, door cards, and so on, but it will up the ante with front sports seats, exclusive upholstery and trim, and likely different load screens and submenus for the digital dials and infotainment system. Look for an exclusive steering wheel with paddle shifters and an M-branded gearshift selector. The gaming capability will probably be retained.
Boosted Driving Dynamics and Electrified Power
It may share its construction with the new-gen 5er, but the all-new M5 will have a dedicated chassis setup. Expect a stiffer ride that will allow it to tackle corners faster and fewer inches between the road and its belly. Uprated brakes will help it stop quicker, and carbon ceramic discs are believed to be offered as an option. And if you don't see it coming, you most likely will hear it because it will be one sonorous car. Companies making exhaust systems probably cannot wait to start working on it, but that's a different story.
While one of its biggest rivals in the segment, the Mercedes-AMG E 63, will ditch the V8, the new BMW M5 will retain it, although with electrification trickery. It has been reported that it might use the same setup as the controversial XM, aka the M Division's first standalone product after the iconic M1, and in the Label Red configuration, it truly is a beast. The super crossover mixes a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 with an electric motor housed in the eight-speed transmission. This setup enables a combined 738 hp (749 ps/550 kW) and 738 pound-feet (1,000 Nm) of torque.
Some believe the M5 will be more powerful, kicking out nearly 800 horses. That's definitely not unheard of, as the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance brings 831 hp (843 ps/620 kW) and 1,023 lb-ft (1,400 Nm) of torque to the party. It needs only 2.9 seconds from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) and has a top speed of 196 mph (316 kph). We expect similar performance numbers from the new M5, assuming that it will indeed have this much power on tap. The XM may be punchier than the 657 hp (666 ps/490 kW) Lamborghini Urus Performante, but it is a few tenths slower. The maximum speed is 190 mph (306 kph) in the Lambo and 175 mph (282 kph) in the high-riding Bimmer.
BMW hasn't announced the official unveiling date of the all-new M5. Nonetheless, the super business sedan is probably about to be uncovered. We think it is a few days to a few weeks away from being shown to the world. Production will kick off shortly after the premiere, and the first cars are expected to end up stateside for the 2024 model year. Some believe a Touring (wagon) version will complete the lineup. Are you excited about it?