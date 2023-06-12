Next BMW M5 Peels Back Some of That Fake Skin, Shows Badass Design at the 'Ring

BMW's M Division continues testing the next-gen M5 in all sorts of environments. The latest scoops show a prototype feasting on apexes at the Nurburgring, and compared to our previous sightings, the camouflage is thinner.
Enthusiasts won't confuse it for anything else, as the styling is much more aggressive compared to the normal 5 Series that recently entered the G6X generation (G60 Sedan / G61 Touring), joined by the first-ever i5 electric derivative.
The model has a new grille pattern, a more prominent front bumper with larger intakes and sharp creases at the lower end, bulging fenders necessary for the implementation of the wider front and rear tracks, different side mirror caps with emphasis on enhanced aerodynamics, a fatter rear bumper, sporty diffuser, and a discreet trunk lid spoiler.
The signature quad exhaust pipes are visible in this new batch of scoops, and it rides on black wheels that may or may not be provisional. The larger brakes are visible from behind, and the chassis will be re-tuned to improve its apex-devouring appetite. To no one's surprise, the highly-desirable M logo will decorate many parts of the car. Enthusiasts can look forward to several hues that will be exclusive to the high-performance business sedan.
Visible on the front doors and rear bumper, the "Electrified Test Vehicle" stickers reveal what we already knew: it features a plug-in hybrid assembly, with the charging port on the left front fender. A V8 will reportedly supply the firepower; some say it might be the same one used on the XM. Here, the twin-turbo 4.4-liter unit works with an electric motor mounted inside the eight-speed gearbox for 738 bhp and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque.
These numbers are reserved for the Label Red variant of the M Division's standalone super crossover, which sits at the top of the range. Several outlets have gone as far as claiming the M5 will boast almost 800 horsepower, and while it may sound unrealistic, you should keep in mind that the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance has 831 bhp to play with, and 1,023 lb-ft (1,400 Nm). Whatever the output is, one thing is certain: it will be punchier than the M5 CS, which has 626 bhp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm).
Considering the wraps have gradually started to come off, we think the next-gen BMW M5 will be unveiled soon. Our money would be on a premiere hosted in the coming weeks, though some expect it to be due before the end of the year or even in 2024. A station wagon version, or Touring in Bimmer slang, is believed to complete the lineup as a more family-friendly alternative and a genuine rival to the likes of the Audi RS 6 Avant.
