This Is What It Sounds Like When the Upcoming BMW M5 Goes Flat-Out at the Nurburgring

Late last month, our spy photographers nabbed the next-gen BMW M5 testing at the Nurburgring. Fast forward to this week, and we have the video to go with it.
Uploaded online a few hours ago, the footage is some three and a half minutes long, and it shows a prototype of the all-new super business sedan attacking the apexes at the famous German racetrack. If you listen closely, then you will hear the V8 rumble from time to time, because this car still features an eight-banger, unlike the next Mercedes-AMG E 63, which is rumored to get an inline-six with electric assistance.
All fingers point to a twin-turbocharged V8 with undisclosed displacement, which will be assisted by electricity. The plug-in hybrid setup could be identical to the one powering the XM, aka the M Division's standalone super crossover, which is a brute in the Label Red flavor. This variant has a total of 738 hp (749 ps/550 kW) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) to play with, for a 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in 3.7 seconds and a 175 mph (282 kph) maximum speed.
Since it will be smaller and, therefore, lighter, the upcoming M5 will be quicker, assuming it has that much power on tap. It might be about as fast as the current M5 CS, which takes three seconds to sprint to sixty miles an hour. Various tests have shown that the M5 CS is actually a few tenths quicker in the real world. Nevertheless, the added weight of the battery pack and electric motor(s) might leave their mark on the performance, so nearly 740 brake horsepower might feel like a minor improvement at best in a straight-line sprint.
You will quickly be able to tell the next-gen M5 apart from the regular 5er, as it will feature quad exhaust tips, more prominent front and rear bumpers, bespoke wheels, and M logos. Look for sports seats with enhanced lateral support inside, unique upholstery, and several other things. The chassis will also be re-tuned for quicker cornering, and bringing it to a complete stop in no time will be the bigger brakes. The car is expected with improved safety systems and the latest technology gear. Thanks to the premium construction and generous space for rear-seat passengers and their luggage, it should also be a great daily.
No one who is not involved in its development knows when it will premiere, but it has been reported that the all-new BMW M5 is due in the coming months. It will likely apply for a US visa shortly after the grand unveiling, probably launching as a 2024 model to bring the battle to the upcoming E 63, which is also in the works as we speak.
All fingers point to a twin-turbocharged V8 with undisclosed displacement, which will be assisted by electricity. The plug-in hybrid setup could be identical to the one powering the XM, aka the M Division's standalone super crossover, which is a brute in the Label Red flavor. This variant has a total of 738 hp (749 ps/550 kW) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) to play with, for a 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in 3.7 seconds and a 175 mph (282 kph) maximum speed.
Since it will be smaller and, therefore, lighter, the upcoming M5 will be quicker, assuming it has that much power on tap. It might be about as fast as the current M5 CS, which takes three seconds to sprint to sixty miles an hour. Various tests have shown that the M5 CS is actually a few tenths quicker in the real world. Nevertheless, the added weight of the battery pack and electric motor(s) might leave their mark on the performance, so nearly 740 brake horsepower might feel like a minor improvement at best in a straight-line sprint.
You will quickly be able to tell the next-gen M5 apart from the regular 5er, as it will feature quad exhaust tips, more prominent front and rear bumpers, bespoke wheels, and M logos. Look for sports seats with enhanced lateral support inside, unique upholstery, and several other things. The chassis will also be re-tuned for quicker cornering, and bringing it to a complete stop in no time will be the bigger brakes. The car is expected with improved safety systems and the latest technology gear. Thanks to the premium construction and generous space for rear-seat passengers and their luggage, it should also be a great daily.
No one who is not involved in its development knows when it will premiere, but it has been reported that the all-new BMW M5 is due in the coming months. It will likely apply for a US visa shortly after the grand unveiling, probably launching as a 2024 model to bring the battle to the upcoming E 63, which is also in the works as we speak.