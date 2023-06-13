Honey, I Shrunk the 747: The Story of the Boeing 747SP

For upwards of four decades, the Boeing 747 was pound for pound the largest, most capable, and the most iconic wide-body, quad-engine airliner the world had ever seen. Though Airbus' A380 may have may have stolen the "Seven-Four's" thunder as the world's largest airliner, it's hard to say the Airbus had anywhere near the same impact on the global aviation space. So who in their right mind would consider thinking, "The 747 would be even better if we made it smaller." Evidently, someone at Boeing did. This is the story of the 747SP.

