The Largest Aviation Convention This Year Is Powered by Sustainable Fuel

If SAF (sustainable aviation fuel) is being heralded as the best solution for green flights, what better way to support it than by using it at one of the most important events in the industry? Attendees at this year’s NBAA-BACE show will have the option to fuel sustainably, thanks to the joint efforts of three companies.
Avfuel Corporation, Sheltair Aviation and Neste are the players responsible for providing SAF to the upcoming 2022 NBAA-BACE starting October 18, in Orlando, Florida. Neste is the green jet fuel producer, while Avfuel and Sheltair are in charge of the actual deliveries.
Avfuel has already delivered two truckloads of Neste SAF at the company’s branded FBO (Fixed Base Operator) Sheltair, at the Orlando Executive Airport. The fuel will be available for Sheltair’s customers to use for their operations at the convention. Plus, additional loads were delivered in partnership with Embraer and Textron Aviation at other locations. According to Avfuel, this SAF will be used for the aircraft arriving at the NBAA-BACE, to be showcased in the static display.
This operation is also important because SAF supply is predominantly linked to the West Coast, so it takes more effort to make it available on the East Coast. Avfuel and Sheltair have done this before, by supplying green jet fuel for EBACE few years back, as well as for Embraer’s headquarters in Melbourne, Florida.
Neste claims to offers one of the fuel blends with the highest percentage of SAF on the market – a 30/70 blend ratio of SAF with petroleum-based jet fuel. Two truckloads of this SAF are said to drastically reduce CO2 emissions across the fuel’s lifecycle - the equivalent of what burning 88 barrels of oil would produce.
These four loads provided by Avfuel together with its partners can eliminate 76 metric tons of CO2 emissions. “That’s the amount of carbon created by charging nearly 9.25 million smartphones,” said Keith Sawyer, Avfuel’s manager of alternative fuels.
