Europe Pushes for More Green Jet Fuel To Be Used in Commercial Aviation

Europe has made a significant step towards increasing the percentage of SAF (sustainable aviation fuel) that will become mandatory at airports, as well as making sure that it stays truly green.
A recent draft approved by the European Parliament requires aviation fuel to include 2% SAF starting from 2025, a percentage that will rise up to 85% by 2050. These numbers have grown compared to the European Commission's original proposal of last year, which estimated a percentage of 63% SAF for 2050. These numbers are connected to the requirement to use a mix of kerosene and SAF, addressed to all aircraft that will refuel at EU airports
But not everyone is pleased. Euractiv reports that according to the trade association A4E, airlines are afraid that this high standard will lead to higher costs since SAF is still not widely available and affordable. Unless airlines are given “SAF allowances,” the burden will be felt mostly by the paying customers.
Another notable amendment of this recent draft has to do with the feedstock base for SAF. While sources such as palm oil by-products and food crops have been excluded, the list of approved feedstock now includes recycled carbon fuels (made from waste processing gas) and biofuels that are obtained from category-three animal fats, according to Euractiv.
This is supposed to ensure that SAF doesn’t harm the environment by depleting its resources. Also, like all the other players in the global aviation industry, EU is trying to avoid dependency on foreign SAF supplies, which is why it extended the feedstock base. The Paris-Le Bourget Airport (LFPB/LBG), for example, is using Finnish SAF from Neste, claiming to be the world’s largest producer.
These requirements are not final yet. Negotiations between the Parliament and the Council are due to start in September when the final result will confirm whether these rules will stay in place or not.
