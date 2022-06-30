Miami-Based World Fuel Is Now an Authorized Distributor of Finnish SAF

SAF (sustainable aviation fuel) is a term we should all become familiar with, since it’s starting to become more widely used around the world. Paris-Le Bourget Airport (LFPB/LBG) in France is one of the latest locations where SAF will be delivered by the newest authorized branded distributor of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel.
Neste claims to be the world’s largest SAF producer. The MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel is supposed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%, throughout an aircraft’s lifecycle, compared to conventional jet fuel. Plus, it’s a drop-in fuel, which means that it can be used in existing aircraft engines without additional modifications, and it’s compatible with the current infrastructure at airports.
The Finnish company’s SAF played an important part in two recent record-setting events. The first one was a pioneering SAF-powered flight with passengers onboard, carried out by Malaysia Airlines. The other one was the world’s first flight conducted by an aircraft with 100% SAF in both engines, not just in one of them.
A Miami-based company is now gearing up to take the Neste fuel even further, as an authorized branded distributor. World Fuel also has strong ties to the introduction of alternative fuel in the aviation industry. It was one of the first companies to provide blended SAF in the UK. It helped convert an Avgas tank into a SAF tank for Bremen Airport’s fuel storage facility. It also provided SAF for Airbus’ engine testing at Toulouse-Blagnac Airport (LFBO), and to the Royal Air Force Brize Norton.
World Fuel is expanding its supply points in UK, Germany, and France. LFPB is the first location where it will deliver the Neste fuel, others will most likely follow. With Neste planning to increase its production capacity to 1.5 million tons per year by 2023, a wider network of supply points in Europe is a natural result.
