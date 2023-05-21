Spotlight USA: Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome Is Where Long Lost Warbirds Come Back to Life

So often, the First World War is skipped over in people's interest in military aviation. Especially with the modern wargaming crowd obsessed with all-aspect missiles and laser-guided bombs, it feels like most people's interest in the field starts with World War II and ends at the very seconds passing us by right now. We're here to tell you, you should give airplanes from World War I and between the World Wars a second chance. This is the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome, the place long lost warbirds come back to life.

83 photos Photo: Benny Kirk/autoevolution