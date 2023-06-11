Piper PA-48 Enforcer: A World War II Icon Made a CAS King With an Engine Swap

If legends never die, then the North American P-51 Mustang is already immortal by all intents and purposes. But this doesn't mean Mustangs could maintain relevancy indefinitely in a military context. But that didn't stop an iconic name in American aviation from trying to find out how much life was left in the Mustang's airframe. This is the story of the Piper PA-48 Enforcer, the all-American P-51 given a thunderous new heart.

7 photos Photo: Pima Air & Space Museum