Access Denied: These Canceled Jet Fighters Prove NATO Doesn't Always Get Its Way

When a NATO-affiliated military wants something, it gets it, right? With countless hundreds of billions in taxpayer funds to sift through across 31 member states, you may find it interesting that even NATO doesn't get its way 100 percent of the time. In fact, we bet there's a consortium of admirals, commanders, and general Pentagon pencil pushers who lament the planes that got away. Today, let's dive into a few military jet prototypes NATO decided not to add to the military-industrial complex.

21 photos Photo: USAF Archives