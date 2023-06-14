2025 Kia EV4 Compact Electric SUV Unofficially Joins the EV5, EV6, and EV9 Range

Just like many other Asian automakers – such as Toyota or Lexus – Kia and Hyundai are hard at work keeping the spotlight on their product roster. The latter, though, also feel ready to emphasize their strategy for sustainable mobility a lot deeper.

Hyundai, for example, was busy recently teleporting in and out of Spider-verse portals with its Ioniqfamily because they are again partners with superheroes that fight crime – now in the latest animation for both kids and adults from Sony, featuring the Miles Morales character as Spider-Man. Kia, on the other hand, is a bit more serious – both in the real world and across the rumor mill.For example, the company is officially competing in the Mille Miglia (1,000 miles) Green Race, which involves only EVs, intending to cover more than 1,243 miles (2,000 km) with its EV6 GT zero-emissions hot CUV. And we also heard whispers that the Kia Stinger flagship fastback sedan is not dead after all, only transformed into a fully electric model codenamed GT1.As such, no wonder that the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is also deeply involved with everything Kia does toward sustainable mobility. For example, the latest behind-the-rumor-mill video from the "TopElectricSUV" channel on YouTube feels ready to give us the full scoop on the potential arrival of yet another Kia with the E-GMP architecture under its belt. We have known for years that the South Korean automaker intends to build an extensive EV family that could include up to nine members – and the compact EV4 crossover was undoubtedly among them.The dedicated electric vehicle is now the subject of an extensive discussion, which usually should have also included the work of their resident pixel masters. No worries, though, as RMD CAR came to the rescue to provide the needed visual support. So, the alleged Kia EV4 could be a new electric offering positioned right alongside the derived Niro EV with a comfortable range of up to 300 miles (483 km) on thecycle. There is no word on a potential US-market launch as Kia of America is presumably busy with the larger EV6 (GT) and EV9, but rather, this new EV CUV would be focused on the Old Continent.There, just like the upcoming EV5 will do in China, the Kia EV4 might be used as a less expensive, leaner alternative to the EV6 – offering younger families the option of a no-compromise budget EV. Of course, there will be rivals – including models like the Mercedes EQA and EQB or the very interesting Volvo EX30, and the potential EV4 will need all the E-GMP help it can get, and potentially both battery pack options (58 and 77.4) from the larger, heavier, and more expensive EV6 to succeed.