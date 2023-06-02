Web\-Covered Hyundai Ioniq 6 Teleports Out of a Spider\-Verse Portal in Central London

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" premiered on May 30 this year, with the official release date set for June 1 or 2, depending on the region. To celebrate its release, Hyundai Motor UK is displaying an installation depicting an immersive stunt scene inspired by the animated movie. Let me tell you more about it. Oh, and don't worry, I won't give you any spoilers.
Hyundai Motor Group and Sony Pictures have teamed up for the third time with this movie, which is a sequel to the Academy Award-winning "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (2018). In 2020, the South Korean automotive giant signed a global promotional partnership to showcase its human-center mobility vision through product and technological innovations.
If you're unfamiliar with the animated movie, you might've heard about or seen "Spider-Man: No Way Home," starring Tom Holland and Zendaya. Hyundai made its presence known in that movie with the Ioniq 5 dedicated EV. What's more, a Tucson Beast concept SUV was featured in the 2022 movie "Uncharted," as well as several production cars.
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" takes place in the context of "Nueva York," a city in the Spider-Verse in the year 2099. As its name suggests, it's an alternative, futuristic version of New York. Audiences will see the "Flying Prophecy," a real-world concept car. In fact, the Ioniq 6's design was inspired by the vehicle. The EV recently won three World Car of the Year honors and a "Gold" iF Design Award.
Hyundai's mobility vision is showcased even further. Other concepts will be presented in the film, such as the advanced air mobility (AAM), which uses air space to decrease transit time, or the automaker's purpose-built vehicles (PBVs), and even Hub, a space for mobility transfer and community vehicles. TA fictional self-driving robotaxi based on the Hyundai Pony will also appear.
Coming out of the portal is the Ioniq 6, which is also wrapped in Spider-Man's spiderweb. It's an eye-catching visual; Londoners and tourists alike will enjoy taking the perfect selfie, especially since they can capture the iconic backdrop of London's landmarks. You'll find the installation there between June 1 and June 3, from 10 AM to 6 PM.
Hyundai has found a perfect opportunity to showcase its vision and vehicles to a younger audience, closely aligning its marketing campaign to that of the movie. Hyundai Motor Group UK customers who test drive an Ioniq 5 or Ioniq 6 can enter a prize draw and have a chance at winning a Spider-Verse-themed trip to New York and earning prizes in the form of film screenings.
What better place to display the installation than in the heart of London? Specifically, it's at The Queen's Walk, Southbank, next to the London Eye. The installation features hexagonal portals – in the movie, the protagonist uses them to travel between dimensions.
