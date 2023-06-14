Ford Redesigned the Most Aerodynamic Mustang, the Dark Horse, Using a 200-MPH Wind Tunnel

Wind tunnels have come a long way since they began being used to optimize vehicles. For the all-new Ford Mustang Dark Horse, a state-of-the-art Rolling Road Wind Tunnel (RRWT) was utilized to refine the machine's aerodynamics.
Ford's latest RRWT technology was combined with the equivalent of a vehicle-sized treadmill to develop the American brand's next-gen production vehicles, including electric, hybrid, and gas cars. The RRWT can simulate wind and road surface speeds of 200 mph (322 kph). Moreover, John Toth, the North America Wind Tunnels Engineering Supervisor, explained that the wind tunnel moves an enormous amount of air, enough to fill a K-Class blimp in a little over 5 seconds.
Besides the immense power, one critical benefit of the RRWT is that it offers more accurate data regarding wind drag and downforce than older wind tunnel designs. These factors are essential in finetuning a vehicle's range and efficiency. Furthermore, simulating open-road conditions can help decrease design costs, as well as accelerate the design process.
"But why place the vehicle on a treadmill?" you might ask. If the wheels and tires move during testing, engineers can have more realistic aerodynamic results. That's especially important for track-ready vehicles like the Mustang Dark Horse, which must have an ideal balance between aerodynamic drags and downforce.
The treadmill is a new five-belt rolling road system replicating real-world drag. It enables Ford to, as the company describes, "bring the road to the vehicle, rather than the vehicle to the road." Each wheel has its belt, while a large fifth belt runs underneath the center of the vehicle. Ford uses a crane to switch between the five-belt and single-belt systems.
The 2024 Mustang Dark Horse comes with several upgrades that enable its high performance. It features a redesigned front bumper, a lower valence, a spoiler, and unique wheels. What's more, the front design increased airflow for engine cooling, brakes, and air intake while reducing front lift.
A lower-positioned spoiler and splitter offer greater downforce; customers can also opt for the upgraded handling package, fitting the Dark Horse with a unique splitter, spoiler, and wheels. Even though these changes might seem insignificant, if you're looking to gain that extra edge when hitting the road or track, these improvements will make a difference.
Around 250 hours were spent in the wind tunnel developing the 2024 Ford Mustang, including the Dark Horse. Jonathan Gesek, Program Aerodynamicist for the Mustang and Bronco, prides the Mustang Dark Horse as the most track- and street-capable 5.0-liter Mustang to date, partly due to its finely tuned aerodynamics.
One of the first of many vehicles to be tested in this wind tunnel is the Mustang Dark Horse. When dealing with passenger vehicles and trucks, Ford aims to achieve low drag, making the cars more effective. On the other hand, for machines such as the Mustang Dark Horse, aerodynamicists trade low drag for more downforce. This way, the cars can stick to the road or track, enhancing handling when cornering.
