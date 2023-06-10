Rolls-Royce Spectre Finishes 1.5-Million-Mile Testing With the Lifestyle Analysis Process

Rolls-Royce is working hard to prepare to release its first all-electric vehicle, the Spectre. Any vehicle must undergo a thorough testing period, but the ultra-luxury brand takes testing to the next level to ensure the optimum quality for its cars. In the Spectre's case, Rolls-Royce announced it completed the global testing program, including its meticulous Lifestyle Analysis.

6 photos Photo: Rolls-Royce