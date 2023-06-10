Rolls-Royce Spectre Finishes 1.5-Million-Mile Testing With the Lifestyle Analysis Process

Rolls-Royce is working hard to prepare to release its first all-electric vehicle, the Spectre. Any vehicle must undergo a thorough testing period, but the ultra-luxury brand takes testing to the next level to ensure the optimum quality for its cars. In the Spectre's case, Rolls-Royce announced it completed the global testing program, including its meticulous Lifestyle Analysis.
In February, the British company said the Spectre completed more than 1.2 million miles (over 1.9 million km) of testing. Now, the ultra-luxury vehicle has completed around 1.5 million miles (2.5 million km), simulating over 400 years of use. Furthermore, over 50,000 total hours were spent driving the EV.
The company describes this as the most demanding development process in its 119-year history. As the automotive industry is adopting electrification, Rolls-Royce wants its shift to the electric future to go as smoothly as possible and for the Spectre to redefine the ultra-luxury electric segment, as it's going head-to-head with the Cadillac Celestiq.
The Spectre has tackled conditions ranging from -40 to +50 degrees Celsius (-40 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit), from Arctic snow to the scorching desert, high mountain passes, and megacities. Rolls-Royce's team of engineers has closely analyzed and tuned every one of the EV's 141,200 digital sender-receiver relations and 25,000 performance-related functions, such as the renowned Magic Carpet Ride.
No detail has gone unnoticed, with thousands of improvements made to every bit of the car, including its acoustic performance, steering precision, charge time, and more. For instance, the British marque has spent more than 1,500 hours fine-tuning the car's regenerative braking in order to find the ideal balance between the best possible range and a pleasurable driving experience. Moreover, Rolls-Royce has mentioned that the Spectre has a spectacular drag coefficient of just 0.25, making it the most aerodynamic R-R ever.
The brand's engineers believe the Spectre's steering precision is the most exact in Rolls-Royce's history. A specific switchback within the environment of the marque's home in Goodwood, West Sussex, was used so frequently in the EV's testing that the engineers have named it "Spectre Corner."
Even though the Spectre is engineered to withstand all conditions (as it should), let's be frank – in real-life use, most of them won't be exposed to harsh circumstances. Instead, what's more important is to offer that authentic super-luxury experience customers have gotten used to. And that's where the brand's Lifestyle Analysis process comes into play.
Every new Rolls-Royce product goes through the Lifestyle Analysis process. Compared to standard automotive assessments, the brand's unique testing goes more in-depth and analyzes how the car will perform in day-to-day use.
Rolls-Royce is very familiar with its super-luxury consumers and continues gaining insights from the luxury sector. It knows the customer's demands and ensures its vehicles are ready to deliver. And so, the brand devised a range of variables that are especially relevant to clients.
For instance, the company tested the Spectre's drivetrain on specific roads and areas across the globe known to be very exclusive. Examples include Sanya on Hainan Island, China; Dubai in the United Arab Emirates; Napa Valley in California; and London.
Alongside testing for performance under highway speeds, Rolls-Royce ensured the Spectre's four-wheel steering offers optimum maneuverability to access roads and properties with limited space. It tested the EV in and around the boroughs of Mayfair and Kensington and Chelsea, London.
Lifestyle analysis also involved testing the power-assisted door on steep hills. For instance, Rolls-Royce replicated the hills of Los Angeles, California. Engineers fitted gyroscopic and G-force sensors that make sure the doors open and close at the same effortless speed, regardless of parking angles.
The testing process went further into the luxury lifestyle, with many static testing procedures addressing key client concerns. For example, tests were carried out to find out if it's possible to talk on the phone inside the Spectre while it's parked alongside a waiting helicopter. What's more, the strength of the in-car internet connection between certain skyscrapers was assessed, as well as how easy it is to place specific objects inside the vehicle, such as the long garment bags used to protect formal clothing.
While the exact figures are yet to be announced, preliminary data suggests the Spectre can achieve a range of about 320 miles (around 520 km) in the WLTP cycle. Moreover, the peak torque is about 664 lb-ft. (900 Nm), while the maximum power output is rated at 430 kW (563 hp). It's expected for the all-electric machine to accelerate to 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in only 4.5 seconds.
The Spectre completed the 1.5-million-mile (2.5-million-kilometer) journey in London during the Lifestyle Analysis process. Rolls-Royce said the deliveries for the ultra-luxury EV will start in the fourth quarter of this year. With a starting price of $413,000 (about €383,000), the Spectre has already registered hundreds of orders in the United States.