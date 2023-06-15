Would a Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 SUV Be Proud to Fight a Modern-Day Excursion or Ramcharger?

Chevrolet has been keeping itself busy with the sad task of giving the sixth-generation Chevy Camaro a proper farewell with help from the family-wide 2024 Camaro Collector's Edition and 56-unit 2024 Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 special series. But is that enough for everyone?
Not at all, especially since GM's subsidiary has remained mum about a potential successor to fight either the ICE-powered S650 seventh-generation Ford Mustang and its fresh Dark Horse hero or the upcoming EV lifestyle promoted by the incoming production variant of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept. And that is valid not just in the real world but also across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, as it turns out.
Meet Jim, the virtual artist known as jlord8 on social media, who has suddenly remembered a couple of exciting things and quickly CGI-acted upon his first SUV impulse. For example, this graphic designer is passionate about vintage photoshopped car ideas – probably mainly because he owns a couple of near-classics, a 1986 Buick T-type plus a 1995 Ford T-Bird SC (SuperCoupe). As such, he usually dwells around the 1980s and 1990s with lots of quirky stuff – like the Geo Tracker 454 SS, the Ford Mustang Boss Panel Wagon, the Chevy Camaro Berlinetta, Caddy DeVille Wagon, or even a Buick Regal Gran Sport Wagon.
Even when he dabbles with contemporary stuff, many of the digital creations are linked to their glorious past – like the times when he brought back the Mercury Cougar XR7, the Ford Thunderbird SuperCoupe, or the Buick Roadmaster plus Pontiac Grand Prix or Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser. Anyway, there are exceptions to the norm – such as that glorious moment when the pixel master turned the all-new third-generation Lexus GX 550 into a luxury off-road-focused pickup truck to virtually revive the days of the Caddy Escalade EXT and co.
Anyway, now he also remembered two things – some time ago, he had a flurry of Ford Excursion revival ideas, and just recently, Chevrolet embarked on a feisty new journey of discovery with the first-ever 2024 Silverado HD ZR2 and ZR2 Bison. Those heavy-duty trucks sure seem glorious when taken off the beaten path, just like their siblings from GMC (Sierra HD AT4X and AT4X AEV Edition), but how about morphing one of them – the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 or ZR2 Bison, into a proper sport utility vehicle that could haul just about everyone in the family and their luggage, plus tow a tiny home on and off the trails?
Well, that would be something to behold, for sure. And while it's merely wishful thinking, we still cannot help but dare to imagine how this Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 'Utility' would look like when locked in an off-road battle with a revived Ford Excursion. That's why we brought back some of the CGI expert's Excursion revival ideas – and also mixed in his Ram HD Power Wagon SUV portrayal of the modern-day Ramcharger!
