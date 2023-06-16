Ford Recalls 1 Million Trucks and SUVs Due to Missing Instructions

Another week, another mammoth recall from the Ford Motor Company. On this occasion, the owner's manuals of nearly one million vehicles do not feature head restraint adjustment and removal instructions for the center seating position of vehicles with third-row seating. That's not a problem for people like you and me, but in the eyes of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the missing information is considered a noncompliance with motor vehicle safety standard 202a.
The Critical Concern Review Group within FoMoCo learned of this issue on May 11. As expected, the subsequent investigation determined that human error is to blame for the missing owner's manual information. At first, the safety boffins determined that only the 2018 to 2023 model year Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator have to be recalled. Mere days later, the CCRG discovered missing head restraint adjustment and removal information for the first- and second-row center seating positions of the 2019 to 2023 model year Ford Super Duty in SuperCab and Regular Cab flavors.
As expected, the second-largest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit hasn't received any customer-submitted complaints in regard to the missing information. Federal legislation is imperative, though, and Ford has to make amends for the multiple instances of human error presented above. 979,797 vehicles are called back as part of recall number 23V-420, but compared to most recalls, this one doesn't involve dealers.
Owners will be sent a Ford-branded envelope by first-class mail in the period between July 10 and July 24, with said envelope containing addendums describing how to adjust and remove the head restraints for the center seating positions. 400,192 units of the Expedition are affected, along with 92,896 examples of the Navigator and 486,709 Super Duty trucks.
Said trucks range between the F-250 to the F-600, with the latter considered a medium-duty truck. Funny how medium means heavier duty than heavy-duty in this particular context…
Exclusively offered with twin-turbo V6 power, the Expedition and Navigator both feature F-150 underpinnings. The former is currently available to configure from $56,075, excluding the destination freight charge. As for the fancier sibling, make that $79,725 for the uninspiredly named Standard trim level.
Although they both rock six-pot lumps from the EcoBoost engine family, their gas mileage ratings are anything but eco. The most frugal specification returns 19 miles to the gallon on the combined driving cycle, which means 12.4 liters per 100 kilometers in the metric system. The worst offender, meanwhile, can't do better than 17 mpg (13.8 l/100 km).
The F-250 and heavier heavy-duty trucks come exclusively with V8 muscle, split between naturally-aspirated gassers and a turbocharged diesel. The pushrod V8s are fine and all, but the Power Stroke plays in a different league altogether. More specifically, its high-output tune puts out a staggering 500 horsepower and 1,200 pound-feet (1,627 Nm) of torque.
