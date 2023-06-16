Ford Recalls 1 Million Trucks and SUVs Due to Missing Instructions

Another week, another mammoth recall from the Ford Motor Company. On this occasion, the owner's manuals of nearly one million vehicles do not feature head restraint adjustment and removal instructions for the center seating position of vehicles with third-row seating. That's not a problem for people like you and me, but in the eyes of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the missing information is considered a noncompliance with motor vehicle safety standard 202a.

76 photos Photo: Lincoln / edited