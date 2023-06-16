Hide Your Porsche Taycans and Lucid Airs, AEHRA Took the Wraps off the Sedan

Battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) are poised to take over. After seeing Tesla succeed in the conservative business sector that is the auto industry and watching other brands like Lucid and Rivian enjoying moderate success, some Italian entrepreneurs decided they should hop on the trend before Ferrari and Lamborghini decided to. Meet the AEHRA Sedan, a very aerodynamic-looking car with plenty of range.

