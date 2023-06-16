Hide Your Porsche Taycans and Lucid Airs, AEHRA Took the Wraps off the Sedan

Battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) are poised to take over. After seeing Tesla succeed in the conservative business sector that is the auto industry and watching other brands like Lucid and Rivian enjoying moderate success, some Italian entrepreneurs decided they should hop on the trend before Ferrari and Lamborghini decided to. Meet the AEHRA Sedan, a very aerodynamic-looking car with plenty of range.
If this isn't another Lightyear-like episode, AEHRA will bring to market a new competitor for the likes of Mercedes-Benz EQS, Porsche Taycan, Lucid Air, Tesla Model S, and BMW i7. Simply known as "the Sedan," this BEV promises a range of up to 497 miles (800 kilometers) and is joined by many grandiose adjectives.
The company says it's a ground-breaking, sinuously styled model based on a "highly flexible ultra-advanced EV platform." It adds that the Sedan uses the "most advanced technologies that the global automotive and aeronautic industries have to offer."
But they might perfectly describe this car because it looks mighty impressive in renderings. The double-falcon doors alone are most likely going to impress many people. Its exterior pod-like look, the clean surfaces that should make it slippery through the air, and humongous wheels with barely any meat on the tire will allow the Sedan nearly everywhere you'll take it. Granted, it must enter production first, but the prototype is promising.
AEHRA says the production version of the Sedan will be similar to what you see in the photo gallery, and deliveries will start by 2026.
Despite boasting short overhands and a long wheelbase, this car is a four-seater. The company said it went this way to showcase that the Sedan can comfortably sit four "full-size NBA players." The driver gets to have a lot of fun with the yoke-like steering wheel and the adjustable infotainment screen that covers the entire dashboard. But – get this – it can extend upward when the car is stationary! Besides that, a neat touch is the ambient lighting system which extends to cover even the floor.
The Milan-based company doesn't say exactly how much horsepower the Sedan will have but confirms it shares the same platform with the AEHRA SUV. Thus, we expect it to put out between 738 and 805 hp. The top speed should be slightly higher than the SUV's, which means it could exceed the 165-mph threshold. It's shaping up to be a winner, if the company can deliver on its promises.
There's also no price disclosed yet, but it should be cheaper than the SUV. As such, we expect the cost to start from under $160,000.
Even though the Sedan looks exciting and makes us believe that Italy is once again climbing to the top of the automotive food chain, it's essential to remain composed and expect more from the startup. AERHA must present an actual prototype, show the vehicle in the markets it wants to be competitive in, open the order books, and confirm that it can do better than existing automakers.
It certainly has something Mazdaesque about it and can even remind some people of the blobby EQS. However, this thing was designed in Italy. So, besides looking spectacular, it also has a particular elegance to it. It is imposing but without being too much in your face. It looks very attractive but doesn't burn a hole through your retina like an i7 would. There's even a hint of Porsche Taycan when looking at the back part of the all-electric automobile.
