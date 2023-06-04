AEHRA Said Its BEVs Will Have a Repairable Battery Pack, But Will Them?

I have just written about how BEV startups can be very different from each other, with only a few having any chance of survival. AEHRA is an Italian BEV startup that presented what seemed to be renderings of an SUV in November 2022. It also promised to show a sedan in February 2023. The first teasers of that vehicle emerged only in May, but the company got my attention with something more important: the promise of using a repairable battery pack.

20 photos Photo: AEHRA