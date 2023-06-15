1969 Ford Torino Parked for Close to 3 Decades Flexes 428 Cobra Jet, Barn Dust

The short-lived Torino saw daylight in 1968 when Ford used the Fairlane to give birth to a separate series supposed to compete in the mid-size battle.
The American carmaker produced the first generation for just two years, but the 1969 version (Torino's second model year) already introduced several big changes.
For example, 1969 witnessed the debut of the 2-door SportsRoof and hardtop version, as Ford increased the number of available versions from 14 to 16. The engine lineup was also the subject of further tweaks, with the company introducing the all-new 428-4V Super Cobra Jet built with drag racing in mind.
The Torino that you see here rolled off the assembly lines with the second-best engine choice in 1969 (and the best in 1968): the 428 (7.0-liter) Cobra Jet introduced on the first Torino. Judging from the images shared on eBay by seller sprgd58, the car did not sport the Ram Air package, as the models that did also boasted special "428 Cobra Jet" emblems on the sides; the standard "428" badges, also installed on this Torino, indicate the engine under the hood is the standard Cobra Jet without Ram Air.
Since we're already discussing the engine, the V8 under the hood no longer runs, but this isn't necessarily surprising. The car was parked in 1994, so it's been sitting ever since, which means the current engine condition could be problematic, to say the least.
The overall condition is not unusual for a car that's been sleeping for so long, so we have the typical rust suspects and the metal problems that'll need to be fixed as soon as possible. In case you're wondering what's hiding under the barn rust, the owner says the car is now painted brown, but its original finish was lime gold.
As such, someone repainted the Torino at some point during its lifetime, so if you want to bring it back to factory specifications, a professional respray is also going to be required.
Sure enough, the Torino isn't necessarily the most desirable late '60s Ford, as Mustang was still the model on everybody's lips. Ford produced only a little over 129,000 Torinos in 1969, with the GT accounting for the lion's share with close to 82,000 cars.
Getting this 1969 model back on the road isn't going to be affordable, as the owner isn't willing to give up on the car for cheap. The bidding is currently at $10,000, but the reserve hasn’t been unlocked just yet, so the Internet must go significantly higher to give this car a second chance. The auction will end in approximately a week, so time will tell if anyone believes the Torino deserves a second chance and decides to take it home.
