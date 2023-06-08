This 1967 Mustang S-Code Wanted to Be a Shelby, Became a Rust Bucket 30 Years Later

Ford almost didn't tell anyone that it launched an S-code Mustang in 1967, but the car couldn’t escape unnoticed. With a 390 (6.4-liter) V8 engine under the hood and 325 horsepower, the new Mustang got incredibly close to the series' superstar.
The 428 Cobra Jet developed 335 horsepower, so for many customers, getting the S-code Mustang was a great deal, especially as they received almost the same performance at a significantly lower price.
The S-code Mustang ended up quite a popular choice in its first year on the market, as close to 29,000 units said hello to the world in 1967. The output dropped to little over 9,000 units in 1968, followed by a small increase to 10,500 units a year later.
The 1967 Mustang I recently discovered on eBay wasn’t exactly pleased with the S-code magic and drooled after the Shelby treatment. The owner painted it in blue as a first step towards turning the car into a Shelby clone, but we can all see how this project eventually worked out.
The car is now a genuine rust bucket, but a long tenure in hiding is partially to blame for the rough shape. This Mustang spent a total of 30 years in storage, with eBay seller weldc42 explaining they discovered the vehicle in a barn not long ago.
The fastback has plenty of rust pretty much everywhere you look, and the undersides look wrecked already. It comes without an engine, so if you believed you at least got the almighty 390, that's not going to happen. You'll therefore need a new engine as well, but this shouldn’t be a problem if your dream project is a restomod.
Saving and restoring this Mustang isn't going to be an easy job, but the owner claims the VIN is still there, and all the glass is in the car. Otherwise, many parts are currently missing (including the whole interior, so you'll pretty much start from scratch in the cabin), so while an S-code Mustang looking for restoration sounds very intriguing, giving it a second chance will certainly involve a lot of work.
Despite the very rough shape, this Mustang isn't selling for cheap. The top bid at the time of writing is $5,000, but the owner has also configured a reserve. Unsurprisingly, it's still locked right now, and given its value hasn’t been disclosed, the Internet must go higher to find a new home for this Mustang.
The vehicle is parked in Braxton, Mississippi, so if you want to see it live, you know what you have to do. Fortunately, it's a roller (though we're not being told if it steers correctly), so you should be able to get it on a trailer quite easily.
