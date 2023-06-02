1965 Ford Mustang Is a Genuine Barn Find, Last on the Road Three Decades Ago

Restoring an icon is everybody's dream, but on the other hand, finding the right car for the job is more difficult than you think.
Let's take Ford's legendary Mustang as an example. Born as a 1964 1/2 model year, Mustang eventually became one of the most famous nameplates in the world. As such, finding a project car and bringing it back to factory condition is very rewarding both from a professional perspective and in terms of profit.
The 1965 Mustang that someone recently discovered in a barn seems to be the right candidate for the job.
The only missing part is the "D" on the hood, so instead of a Ford Mustang, you're getting a "For Mustang." Obviously, this isn't a deal breaker, but it's important to know that almost everything is still there and ready for full restoration.
Unfortunately, the seller did not provide any information on the barn-find part. For example, I would be very interested in finding out where the vehicle has been stored for so long, especially because it looks to still exhibit a pretty solid shape. The rust doesn’t seem to be a major concern in this case, but any potential buyer should go check out everything in person before committing to a purchase.
On the other hand, I must admit I'm impressed with how this Mustang still looks after all these years. Last on the road in 1990, the car is powered by a 289 (4.7-liter) – the 1965 model year could be fitted with either a 2-barrel or a 4-barrel unit. The standard version developed 200 horsepower, whereas the upgraded model produced 225 horsepower.
The good news is the engine is still alive, as the owner says it currently turns over freely. The wheels, however, are locked up, so you won't be able to move the car – towing is still necessary, but that's not a major problem as you weren't supposed to try to start the engine just yet anyway.
The Mustang is currently parked on a trailer, and the owner says they could sell that one, too, at the right price. If you get the combo, you no longer have to bother towing the car, so you can take it home much easier.
Other than that, this Mustang looks like a very intriguing candidate for a full restoration, especially because it features a surprising interior and almost no rust issues. Sure enough, such a Mustang can end up being worth quite a small fortune if restored right, especially if purchased at the right price.
And speaking of the selling price, the bidding started by user sewoo-8901 is currently at $3,150, though the reserve is still active. No information is available on the bidding value, though.
The 1965 Mustang that someone recently discovered in a barn seems to be the right candidate for the job.
The only missing part is the "D" on the hood, so instead of a Ford Mustang, you're getting a "For Mustang." Obviously, this isn't a deal breaker, but it's important to know that almost everything is still there and ready for full restoration.
Unfortunately, the seller did not provide any information on the barn-find part. For example, I would be very interested in finding out where the vehicle has been stored for so long, especially because it looks to still exhibit a pretty solid shape. The rust doesn’t seem to be a major concern in this case, but any potential buyer should go check out everything in person before committing to a purchase.
On the other hand, I must admit I'm impressed with how this Mustang still looks after all these years. Last on the road in 1990, the car is powered by a 289 (4.7-liter) – the 1965 model year could be fitted with either a 2-barrel or a 4-barrel unit. The standard version developed 200 horsepower, whereas the upgraded model produced 225 horsepower.
The good news is the engine is still alive, as the owner says it currently turns over freely. The wheels, however, are locked up, so you won't be able to move the car – towing is still necessary, but that's not a major problem as you weren't supposed to try to start the engine just yet anyway.
The Mustang is currently parked on a trailer, and the owner says they could sell that one, too, at the right price. If you get the combo, you no longer have to bother towing the car, so you can take it home much easier.
Other than that, this Mustang looks like a very intriguing candidate for a full restoration, especially because it features a surprising interior and almost no rust issues. Sure enough, such a Mustang can end up being worth quite a small fortune if restored right, especially if purchased at the right price.
And speaking of the selling price, the bidding started by user sewoo-8901 is currently at $3,150, though the reserve is still active. No information is available on the bidding value, though.