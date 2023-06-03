Out of a Four-Decade Retirement, James Bond's '67 G.T. 500 Hides Vicious V8 Secrets

Remember that time when James Bond put his secret agent super-skills to work and drove a 1967 Ford Shelby Mustang? Neither do we because it never happened – not on the silver screen. 007 wasn’t a Ford guy; he wasn’t even a car guy. But one of his real-life namesakes, a doppelganger from Blodgett, Oregon, is a proper gearhead. And, until recently, he owned a first-year G.T. 500.

31 photos Photo: YouTube/@Dennis Collins