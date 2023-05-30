This Abandoned 1968 Mustang Flexes the Magic Package, Barn Dust, GT Package, Big Block

Saving a Mustang can be a very rewarding experience, especially when the chosen project doesn’t involve a lazy six-cylinder example.
This is precisely why I think the model I recently came across on eBay is very likely to tickle everybody's fancy.
A 1968 Ford Mustang that hasn’t moved in a very long time is fighting for survival online, trying to impress with a package that you don't necessarily see too often.
As a little spoiler before jumping into more details, this Mustang was born with a big-block engine and the GT treatment, and after all these years, it continues to be complete.
Now that I probably managed to catch your attention let's see the rest of the details.
The car has been sitting in what appears to be a junkyard for a long time. Unfortunately, we're not getting much information on the car's resting place for the last decades, but the flat tires and the metal issues suggest the Mustang has been parked for quite some time. The rust has obviously invaded the metal, but for a clearer picture of the damage it produced, you should head over to Aragon, Georgia, to check it out live.
The seller says the underside is "crusty," and to be honest, I'm not surprised. A car that's been sitting for so long typically comes with wrecked floors, and I'd personally look into the trunk as well.
As a fastback born with a big-block and the GT equipment package, this Mustang is a fascinating car. Or better said, "was" a fascinating car, as it now needs a full restoration to factory specifications.
The 390 (6.4-liter) big-block unit was the top-of-the-line engine in 1967 with 320 horsepower. It was upgraded to 325 horsepower on the 1968 model year, but this time, it was no longer the king of the castle. The R-code Mustang was fitted with a 428 (7.0-liter) Cobra Jet unit that pushed the power limit to 335 horsepower.
Unfortunately, we're not getting too much info on the current health of the engine, so make sure you ask for additional details if you're committed to a purchase.
Needless to say, an S-Code Mustang isn't something you come across too often, and I'm certain the Presidential Blue paint will look stunning if restored correctly. Honestly, I don't think this Mustang deserves anything other than a professional restoration from someone with the risk skills and resources, as a model like this could cost a small fortune.
For now, you can get your hands on the car for $30,000. This is obviously a hefty price tag, but given it's a rare Mustang whose potential is insane, I expect the car to find a new owner by the end of June when seller hbmustangs' listing expires.
