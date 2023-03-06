Big Barn Opens Up To Reveal Dusty Muscle Car Stash, Rare Gems Included

Some say the golden era of barn finds is long gone now that we rarely see million-dollar classics emerge out of long-term storage. But while that may be true when it comes to classic Ferraris and pre-WWII Bugattis, many rare and valuable muscle cars are still locked up in barns and garages all across the U.S. The dusty collection you're about to see below is proof of that.
Uncovered by YouTube's "Barn Find & Rescue," this muscle car stash remains a mystery as far as location goes, but man, it's spectacular, to say the least. Sure, all the cars parked inside and covered in a thick layer of dust, but whoever owns this place has quite a few rare gems to brag about.
The footage kicks off with a 1969 Plymouth Road Runner. Granted, it's not exactly rare at almost 80,000 units built, but the Mopar appears to be in solid condition under all that rust, which is something you don't see every day. The same goes for the 1970 Ford Mustang convertible parked next to it.
This one's even more interesting because of the hood scoop, which suggests it may be a Cobra Jet version. If this drop-top is indeed fitted with the mighty 428-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) V8, it's one of only 123 built for the 1970 model year. Unfortunately, our host doesn't give us a closer look, so we'll never know.
But things get even more interesting when the camera moves to the opposite row. That's where the owner keeps a 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T convertible. It's not one of those uber-expensive HEMI cars, but it's rare nonetheless because Dodge shipped only 963 R/T drop-tops that year. And yes, even the 383 versions are scarce at only 692 units made.
But if that's not spectacular enough for you, the 1969 Mustang sitting to its right is a 429 Boss. It's a rare homologation special that saw daylight in 1969 to enlist the mighty 429-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Boss V8 for NASCAR racing. The mill went on to dominate the series in the Ford Torino Talladega. Ford built only 857 road-going cars that year, plus an additional 499 examples in 1970. When in excellent condition, these cars are worth more than $400,000.
Speaking of Fords, the Torino hiding in the corner next to the yellow Mustang convertible is a rare gem as well. It may look shabby under that thick layer of dust, but the badges on the front fenders include the magical "428" and "Cobra" scripts. That's right, this Torino is a fully-fledged Cobra Jet, and it also has the hood shaker to prove it. It's not as rare as the Boss 429, but hey, it's also a six-figure car in restored condition.
But this barn find isn't just about muscle cars. It's also home to a 1930s coupe that looks a lot like a Ford Model B. A closer look reveals a greyhound ornament on the hood, which means we're looking at a Lincoln Model K. It's not a V12 version, but the 385-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) V8 engines in these entry-level coupes are just as cool.
The footage moves outside at the 3:30-minute mark to reveal even more interesting vehicles from the golden muscle car era. There's a 1971 Plymouth Road Runner, an Oldsmobile 442 convertible, and a pair of early first-generation Ford Mustangs. The guy also owns quite a few 1960s Pontiacs, but it's unclear how many of them are Tempest and LeMans and how many have the more desirable GTO package.
If you're a fan of pickups, a third-generation Ford Ranchero shows up at the 4:50-minute mark. It appears to be a Fairlane-based 1967 version based on the taillights. Unfortunately, most of the classics parked outside are in bad shape and will most likely be used for parts.
The ones parked inside, however, are mostly solid and should clean up nicely. Hopefully, all of them will be cleaned and revived before it's too late. Until that happens, check them out all dusty and hidden from the sunlight in the video below.
The footage kicks off with a 1969 Plymouth Road Runner. Granted, it's not exactly rare at almost 80,000 units built, but the Mopar appears to be in solid condition under all that rust, which is something you don't see every day. The same goes for the 1970 Ford Mustang convertible parked next to it.
This one's even more interesting because of the hood scoop, which suggests it may be a Cobra Jet version. If this drop-top is indeed fitted with the mighty 428-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) V8, it's one of only 123 built for the 1970 model year. Unfortunately, our host doesn't give us a closer look, so we'll never know.
But things get even more interesting when the camera moves to the opposite row. That's where the owner keeps a 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T convertible. It's not one of those uber-expensive HEMI cars, but it's rare nonetheless because Dodge shipped only 963 R/T drop-tops that year. And yes, even the 383 versions are scarce at only 692 units made.
But if that's not spectacular enough for you, the 1969 Mustang sitting to its right is a 429 Boss. It's a rare homologation special that saw daylight in 1969 to enlist the mighty 429-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Boss V8 for NASCAR racing. The mill went on to dominate the series in the Ford Torino Talladega. Ford built only 857 road-going cars that year, plus an additional 499 examples in 1970. When in excellent condition, these cars are worth more than $400,000.
Speaking of Fords, the Torino hiding in the corner next to the yellow Mustang convertible is a rare gem as well. It may look shabby under that thick layer of dust, but the badges on the front fenders include the magical "428" and "Cobra" scripts. That's right, this Torino is a fully-fledged Cobra Jet, and it also has the hood shaker to prove it. It's not as rare as the Boss 429, but hey, it's also a six-figure car in restored condition.
But this barn find isn't just about muscle cars. It's also home to a 1930s coupe that looks a lot like a Ford Model B. A closer look reveals a greyhound ornament on the hood, which means we're looking at a Lincoln Model K. It's not a V12 version, but the 385-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) V8 engines in these entry-level coupes are just as cool.
The footage moves outside at the 3:30-minute mark to reveal even more interesting vehicles from the golden muscle car era. There's a 1971 Plymouth Road Runner, an Oldsmobile 442 convertible, and a pair of early first-generation Ford Mustangs. The guy also owns quite a few 1960s Pontiacs, but it's unclear how many of them are Tempest and LeMans and how many have the more desirable GTO package.
If you're a fan of pickups, a third-generation Ford Ranchero shows up at the 4:50-minute mark. It appears to be a Fairlane-based 1967 version based on the taillights. Unfortunately, most of the classics parked outside are in bad shape and will most likely be used for parts.
The ones parked inside, however, are mostly solid and should clean up nicely. Hopefully, all of them will be cleaned and revived before it's too late. Until that happens, check them out all dusty and hidden from the sunlight in the video below.