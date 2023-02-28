1975 AMC Gremlin X Parked for Decades Is a Perfect Time Capsule in a Super-Rare Color

In the late 1960s, Detroit carmakers were still battling for supremacy in the muscle car market. However, the increasing popularity of small cars imported from Europe and Japan prompted U.S. companies to design their first subcompact offerings. In 1970, Chevrolet launched the Vega, while Ford introduced the Pinto. But it was American Motors Corporation (AMC) that first jumped on the subcompact bandwagon with the quirky-looking Gremlin.
Launched in April 1970, a few months before the Vega and the Pinto, the Gremlin was on AMC's drawing board since 1966. Or should I say on an airplane sickness bag because that's what Dick Teague used to sketch the early version, which was pretty much a Javelin with a truncated rear end?
Previewed by the AMX-GT concept at the 1968 New York Auto Show, the production Gremlin ended up being a Hornet with a hatch. But the upright design of the tail and the notably wide stance gave the car an unusual appearance. Regarded as one of the ugliest American cars ever produced, the Gremlin was quite popular back in the day, moving 671,475 units from 1970 to 1978.
Come 2023 and the quirky AMC enjoys a cult-like following and gets recognition for its unique design and for having pioneered the hatchback market in the U.S. And it's one of those classic cars that you can buy for cheap, even though certain models, especially those fitted with V8 engines, command higher prices.
The 1975 Gremlin you see here is not one of those cars, but it stands out as an unrestored and unmolested survivor. I know it might not sound like a big deal, but most Gremlins were abused and abandoned in junkyards, so examples in this condition are very hard to find. Especially with the X package and in Caramel Tan, one of the rarest AMC colors.
low-mileage vehicle. Kept in a barn for more than 30 years, the hatchback was uncovered by its new owner with only 15,000 miles (24,140 km) on the odometer. And it was so original when he got it that it still had its factory Goodyear Polyglas tires. They have been replaced since, but the AMC remains highly original beyond a few necessary upgrades under the hood.
And the Caramel Tan paint looks downright amazing after proper cleaning and waxing. Sure, it has a few wear spots and chips and there's cracking in the white decals, but it's in superb condition given that it's been applied almost 50 years ago as of 2023. Granted, it's not the most fetching color out there, but that's exactly what makes it super rare.
You see, AMC had a spectacular color palette in the mid-1970s, one that included gorgeous choices such as Mellow Yellow, Copper Metallic Medium and Deep Blue, Green Apple, Ivory Green, and Dark Green Metallic. Not surprisingly, not a lot of people opted for Caramel Tan and Fawn Beige.
And while I've seen a few examples sporting the latter, Caramel Tan-finished Gremlins are incredibly scarce. I don't have any numbers to run by, but I'm pretty sure this Gremlin X is one of fewer than ten examples ordered in this color.
tan upholstery with minimal wear and tear. And amazingly enough, all the original tags and stickers are still on the driver's door jam. That's something you don't see very often on these cars.
The engine bay doesn't look as pretty but everything is there and the 232-cubic-inch (3.8-liter) inline-six engine runs smoothly. And apart from the brake master cylinder and a couple more components, the mill is all-original, just like it left the factory back in 1975.
I know, it's not that desirable without a V8, but keep in mind that it was the Malaise era and the range-topping model came with only 150 horsepower on tap.
The 232-cubic-inch inline-six, which was an entry-level unit at the time, delivered 100 horses. Not that terrible if you ask me. Oh, and AMC also offered a mid-range 258-cubic-inch (4.2-liter) inline-six good for 110 horsepower.

The Pacer is the slightly weirder-looking compact hatchback that AMC introduced in 1975. It shared some underpinnings with the Gremlin and it was discontinued in late 1979, one year after the subcompact was retired. But that's a different story for another time.
