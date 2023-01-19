1970 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost: The Story of an American Street Racing Legend

Introduced in the fall of 1969 as a 1970 model, the Challenger was Chrysler’s first entry into the upper end of the popular pony car segment. Like most of its direct competitors, the car was available in two-door hardtop or convertible versions.
Engine options varied from a standard inline-six (available on the base model) to a series of V8s, including the mighty 426-ci (7.0-liter) HEMI.
It was manufactured until 1974, becoming one of Chrysler’s best-sellers during the 1970s. In the decades that followed, the Challenger turned into a symbol of the muscle car golden age, with well-kept examples (particularly those with a HEMI under the hood) demanding six-figure sums when landing under the hammer.
A dream comes true
Just like today, many muscle car enthusiasts who were looking for a new ride back in 1969 set their targets on the Challenger.
This was the case of Detroit native Godfrey Qualls, who dreamed about Dodge’s newly-introduced model. Like his brother, Cleolous, who had made his own dream come true by buying a Charger about a year earlier, Godfrey was an incurable speed addict.
But, unlike his sibling, who purchased his car with a 440-ci (7.2-liter) and prepped it for organized drag racing events, Godfrey’s dreams were accompanied by a HEMI-induced soundtrack, with the action taking place on the street, not the strip.
One day, he decided to turn his dreams into reality and paid a visit to a local dealership where he ordered a brand-new Challenger. The first option he chose was the tire-shredding Elephant engine combined with a four-speed manual. Next, he went for a black paint job with white striping, then added the Gator Grain vinyl roof option, along with the Super Track Pack with 4.10 gears, hood pins, Rim-Blow steering wheel, multiplex AM/FM stereo, and a host of other factory add-ons that ran the bill up to nearly $5,300 (about $42,860 today).
Proudly upholding the law by day, boldly breaking it by night
During the day, he was a dedicated officer who proudly served his community, but at night, he used to climb into his HEMI-powered weapon, letting his inner speed addict loose.
At the time, Detroit was the nation’s capital when it came to street racing. Yes, it was all illegal, but races took place late at night and everyone involved was careful not to harm pedestrians or damage any property.
With his career on the line, Godfrey was extremely careful not to get identified by other racers or pulled over by his colleagues. Unlike everyone else who was part of the street racing scene, he didn’t hang around like-minded gearheads and when he showed up to race, he let the Charger’s HEMI do the talking.
Becoming a cult hero
aftermarket coil, disconnected the mufflers, and fitted a set of 11-inch slicks over the stock wheels.
Even back then, this was not much in terms of tuning, but with more than 425 horses under the hood (the conservative gross output published by Dodge) and cat-like reflexes that enabled lightning-quick shifts, it was more than enough to obliterate the competition.
Godfrey was virtually unbeatable. However, unlike other famous street racers in Detroit, nobody knew his name. The police officer would show up at the race, open a proverbial can of whoop-ass and drive off into the night. Because of this, the Challenger was the one which became famous, earning the nickname “Black Ghost”.
According to Detroit Street racing lore, the Black Ghost was the car to beat. It didn’t show up every night, but when it did, nobody stood a chance. Apart from its winning habits, the Challenger’s mystique made it one of the most talked about cars in the city, which, in turn, led it to become a cult hero.
Passed on to his son and brought back to life
stock components, including the clutch.
After the curtain dropped over the golden age of muscle cars, the Challenger was retired and stored away in a garage. Its owner would stock up on a wide range of Mopar components in the years that followed, eyeing a complete restoration. Unfortunately, that never happened, and Godfrey passed away in 2015.
While on his hospital bed, the former police officer and street racing legend instructed his family to bring him a thick envelope full of papers from home. Inside was the Challenger’s title, which Godfrey handed to his son, making him promise that he wouldn’t sell the car.
Gregory took the car home shortly after his father’s death and, with the help of a few friends, brought it back to life. They fitted it with rebuilt brake booster and carbs, a brand-new radiator, clutch fan, and master cylinder, along with new hoses, tires, and fresh fluids. Apart from that, the legendary Challenger was kept in its original condition, which only adds to its awesomeness.
It made it into the Hall of Fame and can now be yours
Dodge decided to pay homage to the car with a special edition of the third-generation model. Named “The Black Ghost Last Call Challenger,” it features a Hellcat HEMI along with black paint, white striping, and a replica Gator Grain roof graphic.
As for the original Ghost, it’s scheduled to go under the hammer at Mecum's Indiana State Fairgrounds event in May. While we feel bad that Gregory has decided to part ways with the car and break the promise he made to his dad, we understand that the seven-figure sum he’s bound to make is hard to pass up.
Below, you can watch a very cool documentary about the car, courtesy of the Hagerty Drivers Foundation.
Engine options varied from a standard inline-six (available on the base model) to a series of V8s, including the mighty 426-ci (7.0-liter) HEMI.
It was manufactured until 1974, becoming one of Chrysler’s best-sellers during the 1970s. In the decades that followed, the Challenger turned into a symbol of the muscle car golden age, with well-kept examples (particularly those with a HEMI under the hood) demanding six-figure sums when landing under the hammer.
A dream comes true
Just like today, many muscle car enthusiasts who were looking for a new ride back in 1969 set their targets on the Challenger.
This was the case of Detroit native Godfrey Qualls, who dreamed about Dodge’s newly-introduced model. Like his brother, Cleolous, who had made his own dream come true by buying a Charger about a year earlier, Godfrey was an incurable speed addict.
But, unlike his sibling, who purchased his car with a 440-ci (7.2-liter) and prepped it for organized drag racing events, Godfrey’s dreams were accompanied by a HEMI-induced soundtrack, with the action taking place on the street, not the strip.
One day, he decided to turn his dreams into reality and paid a visit to a local dealership where he ordered a brand-new Challenger. The first option he chose was the tire-shredding Elephant engine combined with a four-speed manual. Next, he went for a black paint job with white striping, then added the Gator Grain vinyl roof option, along with the Super Track Pack with 4.10 gears, hood pins, Rim-Blow steering wheel, multiplex AM/FM stereo, and a host of other factory add-ons that ran the bill up to nearly $5,300 (about $42,860 today).
Proudly upholding the law by day, boldly breaking it by night
During the day, he was a dedicated officer who proudly served his community, but at night, he used to climb into his HEMI-powered weapon, letting his inner speed addict loose.
At the time, Detroit was the nation’s capital when it came to street racing. Yes, it was all illegal, but races took place late at night and everyone involved was careful not to harm pedestrians or damage any property.
With his career on the line, Godfrey was extremely careful not to get identified by other racers or pulled over by his colleagues. Unlike everyone else who was part of the street racing scene, he didn’t hang around like-minded gearheads and when he showed up to race, he let the Charger’s HEMI do the talking.
Becoming a cult hero
aftermarket coil, disconnected the mufflers, and fitted a set of 11-inch slicks over the stock wheels.
Even back then, this was not much in terms of tuning, but with more than 425 horses under the hood (the conservative gross output published by Dodge) and cat-like reflexes that enabled lightning-quick shifts, it was more than enough to obliterate the competition.
Godfrey was virtually unbeatable. However, unlike other famous street racers in Detroit, nobody knew his name. The police officer would show up at the race, open a proverbial can of whoop-ass and drive off into the night. Because of this, the Challenger was the one which became famous, earning the nickname “Black Ghost”.
According to Detroit Street racing lore, the Black Ghost was the car to beat. It didn’t show up every night, but when it did, nobody stood a chance. Apart from its winning habits, the Challenger’s mystique made it one of the most talked about cars in the city, which, in turn, led it to become a cult hero.
Passed on to his son and brought back to life
stock components, including the clutch.
After the curtain dropped over the golden age of muscle cars, the Challenger was retired and stored away in a garage. Its owner would stock up on a wide range of Mopar components in the years that followed, eyeing a complete restoration. Unfortunately, that never happened, and Godfrey passed away in 2015.
While on his hospital bed, the former police officer and street racing legend instructed his family to bring him a thick envelope full of papers from home. Inside was the Challenger’s title, which Godfrey handed to his son, making him promise that he wouldn’t sell the car.
Gregory took the car home shortly after his father’s death and, with the help of a few friends, brought it back to life. They fitted it with rebuilt brake booster and carbs, a brand-new radiator, clutch fan, and master cylinder, along with new hoses, tires, and fresh fluids. Apart from that, the legendary Challenger was kept in its original condition, which only adds to its awesomeness.
It made it into the Hall of Fame and can now be yours
Dodge decided to pay homage to the car with a special edition of the third-generation model. Named “The Black Ghost Last Call Challenger,” it features a Hellcat HEMI along with black paint, white striping, and a replica Gator Grain roof graphic.
As for the original Ghost, it’s scheduled to go under the hammer at Mecum's Indiana State Fairgrounds event in May. While we feel bad that Gregory has decided to part ways with the car and break the promise he made to his dad, we understand that the seven-figure sum he’s bound to make is hard to pass up.
Below, you can watch a very cool documentary about the car, courtesy of the Hagerty Drivers Foundation.