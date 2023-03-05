There's Hardly a More Elegant Convertible Than the Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider

Recently, I've delved deeper into Ferrari's history to learn more about its high-performance vehicles. I don't know about you, but a car with a rich history behind it always makes me appreciate it more. Today, I'd like to tell you more about an elegant vintage Ferrari, one of Maranello's most legendary open grand touring models – the Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider. But first, a short introduction about its history.
Following the tragic 1955 24 Hours of Le Mans that resulted in 84 deaths and more than 100 injuries, FIA changed the displacement limitations regulations. That enabled Ferrari's 250 GT platform to achieve great success in sports car competitions such as the Testa Rossa or the Tour de France. Further building on its success, the Prancing Horse also produced roadgoing coupes and cabriolet versions of the car.
But the story of the Ferrari 250 GT California Spider began with one man, John von Neumann. He was a California-based importer and co-founder of the sports car club and had become a regular distributor for Ferrari sales on the West Coast.
In 1957, Von Neumann said American customers longed for an open-top version of the speedy 250 GT so they could drive around in sunny California, while also benefitting from high-performance capabilities. He shared this idea with Luigi Chinetti, a Ferrari importer for the United States and a friend of Enzo Ferrari. Chinetti convinced Ferrari this was indeed an excellent idea, and Sergio Scaglietti was tasked with bringing it to life.
First, there was the 250 GT LWB (Long Wheel Base), based on the "Tour de France" Berlinetta's chassis. These early California Spiders made themselves known in GT competition, as they took a class win at Sebring in 1959 and finished 5th overall at Le Mans that same year. Of course, given their name, many units were exported to the United States.
The LWB versions came in limited numbers, with only fifty examples built until the car's next iteration was released.
Today, I'd like to present an exquisite 1959 LWB California, a show-winning car in a factory-correct state. As demonstrated by a wide range of documentation, including build sheets, magazine articles, and invoices, this unit is a strong example of the benchmark 250 GT. The chassis number 1203 GT is the 17th of 50 units produced. Another detail that makes the car even rarer is that it's one of only 30 steel-bodied cars fitted with the sought-after covered headlamps.
This example was completed in January 1959 and equipped with an uprated competition engine featuring high-lift camshafts, as well as an intake fed by velocity stacks via a cold-air box. The car's elegant look continues in its cabin – that's where you can find a classy Nardi wood steering wheel and Borletti instrument in miles. Its unusual Blu Genziana finish, complemented by the Beige Vaumol Connolly leather interior, also made this vehicle stand out.
dragstrips.
The youngster ultimately returned the vehicle to Luigi Chinetti Motors in early 1960. Afterward, the Ferrari changed hands until it reached Nihel and Sarah Allen of Surrey, England. Meanwhile, the car had been repainted red, the interior was retrimmed in black, and it had been presented at various events.
The Allens employed the esteemed marque specialist Ian Barkaway to perform an extensive restoration. All the mechanical elements were restored, and the car once again radically changed its looks. O'Rourke Coachtrimmers gifted its coachwork with stunning Amaranto color, while the cabin was reupholstered in Saddle leather.
Of course, when you have such a car in your garage, it's hard not to share its beauty with the world. The chassis 1203 GT was showcased and won many concours, and was featured in many magazines. In February 2017, the current owner acquired this stunning machine and continued to exhibit it at top-shelf events.
Many elements make this California Spider an exemplary vehicle – not only does it have a breathtaking aesthetic but also retains its numbers-matching engine, gearbox, and rear axle. It boasts covered headlamps and a competition-tuned engine, making it even more valuable. Furthermore, the fact that it's offered with the original manuals and records that attest to its near-perfect state is the cherry on top.
car's listing was part of RM Sotheby's Amelia Island auction, which took place yesterday. It was the most valuable asset to be auctioned at the event, and perhaps that's why we don't know the exact price the car was sold for. What we do know for sure is that the new owner has made one hell of an investment, considering the car will only increase in value over time.
But the story of the Ferrari 250 GT California Spider began with one man, John von Neumann. He was a California-based importer and co-founder of the sports car club and had become a regular distributor for Ferrari sales on the West Coast.
In 1957, Von Neumann said American customers longed for an open-top version of the speedy 250 GT so they could drive around in sunny California, while also benefitting from high-performance capabilities. He shared this idea with Luigi Chinetti, a Ferrari importer for the United States and a friend of Enzo Ferrari. Chinetti convinced Ferrari this was indeed an excellent idea, and Sergio Scaglietti was tasked with bringing it to life.
First, there was the 250 GT LWB (Long Wheel Base), based on the "Tour de France" Berlinetta's chassis. These early California Spiders made themselves known in GT competition, as they took a class win at Sebring in 1959 and finished 5th overall at Le Mans that same year. Of course, given their name, many units were exported to the United States.
The LWB versions came in limited numbers, with only fifty examples built until the car's next iteration was released.
Today, I'd like to present an exquisite 1959 LWB California, a show-winning car in a factory-correct state. As demonstrated by a wide range of documentation, including build sheets, magazine articles, and invoices, this unit is a strong example of the benchmark 250 GT. The chassis number 1203 GT is the 17th of 50 units produced. Another detail that makes the car even rarer is that it's one of only 30 steel-bodied cars fitted with the sought-after covered headlamps.
This example was completed in January 1959 and equipped with an uprated competition engine featuring high-lift camshafts, as well as an intake fed by velocity stacks via a cold-air box. The car's elegant look continues in its cabin – that's where you can find a classy Nardi wood steering wheel and Borletti instrument in miles. Its unusual Blu Genziana finish, complemented by the Beige Vaumol Connolly leather interior, also made this vehicle stand out.
dragstrips.
The youngster ultimately returned the vehicle to Luigi Chinetti Motors in early 1960. Afterward, the Ferrari changed hands until it reached Nihel and Sarah Allen of Surrey, England. Meanwhile, the car had been repainted red, the interior was retrimmed in black, and it had been presented at various events.
The Allens employed the esteemed marque specialist Ian Barkaway to perform an extensive restoration. All the mechanical elements were restored, and the car once again radically changed its looks. O'Rourke Coachtrimmers gifted its coachwork with stunning Amaranto color, while the cabin was reupholstered in Saddle leather.
Of course, when you have such a car in your garage, it's hard not to share its beauty with the world. The chassis 1203 GT was showcased and won many concours, and was featured in many magazines. In February 2017, the current owner acquired this stunning machine and continued to exhibit it at top-shelf events.
Many elements make this California Spider an exemplary vehicle – not only does it have a breathtaking aesthetic but also retains its numbers-matching engine, gearbox, and rear axle. It boasts covered headlamps and a competition-tuned engine, making it even more valuable. Furthermore, the fact that it's offered with the original manuals and records that attest to its near-perfect state is the cherry on top.
car's listing was part of RM Sotheby's Amelia Island auction, which took place yesterday. It was the most valuable asset to be auctioned at the event, and perhaps that's why we don't know the exact price the car was sold for. What we do know for sure is that the new owner has made one hell of an investment, considering the car will only increase in value over time.