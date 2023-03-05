There's Hardly a More Elegant Convertible Than the Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider

Recently, I've delved deeper into Ferrari's history to learn more about its high-performance vehicles. I don't know about you, but a car with a rich history behind it always makes me appreciate it more. Today, I'd like to tell you more about an elegant vintage Ferrari, one of Maranello's most legendary open grand touring models – the Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider. But first, a short introduction about its history.

91 photos Photo: RM Sotheby's