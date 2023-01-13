Malik Jackson’s New Ride Is an Elegant Black-on-Orange Rolls-Royce Ghost

NFL star Malik Jackson is a free agent at the moment, but that doesn’t stop him from enjoying his life the way he should. And he just did that by purchasing an elegant black Rolls-Royce Ghost.
Malik Jackson is the latest athlete to go knocking on Champion Motoring's door. The dealership is a favorite among athletes, celebrities, and other high-profile names, located in San Diego, California.
The 33-years-old NFL star's choice was a black 2023 Rolls-Royce Ghost that comes with a mandarin interior, a Starlight Headliner, and dashboard, plus rear displays, offering lots of entertainment options to the passengers in the back seat, which comes in handy since Jackson is also dad to a little girl.
The luxury sedan was initially posted for sale on December 27, 2022, and a little bit over two weeks later, it found an owner, Malik Jackson. The dealership updated the caption to reveal the new ownership on January 12.
Rolls-Royce introduced the Ghost in 2009 and it was named in honor of the Silver Ghost, which the brand first produced in 1906. So far, the model has reached its second generation, which was introduced in 2020. It shares the Architecture of Luxury platform with the Phantom VIII and Cullinan SUV, and it's also available as an extended wheelbase version and Black Badge.
The one Malik Jackson bought is the standard version from the current generation, which comes with a 6.75-liter V12 engine under the hood, sending 563 horsepower (571 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
With figures like these, the Ghost may be a luxury car, but it's also great to get your heart rate up when pressing the gas pedal, because it takes about 4.8 seconds to get from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph), with a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph). All of these come with a starting price of $311,900.
At the moment, Malik Jackson is a free agent. He signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the NFL team in March 2019, but they released him in 2021. He later signed with the Cleveland Browns for a season.
Besides the two teams, Malik Johnson previously played for the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars, earning $72 million so far in his career, according to OverTheCap. And, as of 2023, his net worth is estimated at $20 million.
Over the years, his collection also included a Mercedes-Benz S 63 AMG, a Chevrolet Gasser, and a Chevrolet Cruiser. And since we're mentioning the Chevys, a couple of years ago, Jackson sued West Coast Customs for the cost of the makeover for the two vehicles, seeking $187,000 from the popular California custom shop for breach of contract due to misquoted prices. There have been no public details on the lawsuit, but hopefully, everything went smoothly for his latest purchase.
