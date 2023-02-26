The Breathtakingly Fast 288 GTO Paved the Way for Ferrari's Most Legendary Machines

Ferrari is renowned for its supercars, but one specific vehicle was the first in the supercar series and served as inspiration for some of the Prancing Horse's icons, such as the F40, F50, and Enzo. The one that started it all is the 288 GTO.
GTO is an acronym for the Italian term “Gran Turismo Omologato” - these words carried quite the weight in the Ferrari world by 1984. At that time, the only vehicle bearing the name was the 250 GTO, which was created in 1962 but was still considered one of the best sports racers Ferrari had produced, with outstanding driving dynamics and a remarkable track record. To live up to its name, the next GTO was expected to be just as good as the 250.
After its introduction in 1982, the FIA Group B series became quite popular, especially in Europe. The Italian marque initially planned to rebuild the 308 GTB to participate in the notorious racing series, but the FIA regulations didn’t allow it. So, Ferrari had to develop a brand-new vehicle, and that’s how the 288 GTO came to be.
The FIA regulations also called for a production run of at least 200 cars. Ferrari built 272 GTOs and an additional five GTO Evoluzione for pure racing use – only three out of these five still exist.
After fully developing and homologating the car, Group B was canceled, and Ferrari remained with a racing-focused vehicle with no place to compete. Still, enthusiasts were eager to experience Ferrari’s latest supercar, even though it was left without a spot on the grid.
The 288 in this Ferrari’s name was derived from its engine – it boasts a race-bred 2.8-liter V8 with twin IHI turbochargers, which outputted a staggering 394 hp (294 kW or 400 ps) and 366 ft-lbs. (496 Nm) of torque. It enabled the machine to rocket to a top speed of 189 mph (304 kph), making it the fastest road car produced back then. But it wasn’t just its top speed that wowed the public, but also its acceleration: 4.8 seconds is all it took for the car to reach 60 mph (97 kph) and just 10.2 seconds for 100 mph (161 kph).
The Ferrari 288 GTO wasn’t just performance–oriented – it actually came with modern amenities that increased comfort in the vehicle. For instance, the Kevlar-framed bucket seats were lined in leather. Moreover, you could opt for some handy extras, such as power windows, air conditioning, and an AM/FM radio/cassette stereo.
There’s a really slim chance you’ll see a 288 GTO roaming the roads, and the opportunity of buying one is even rarer, but you’ll be pleased to know that a 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO will soon be auctioned.
After changing hands a few times, the fourth owner acquired the vehicle in 2001. One year before, the previous owner offered the car for sale in the Ferrari Market Letter, and the odometer reading at that time was a sparse 4,517 km (2,807 miles).
Since 2001, the car has received regular service attention, as demonstrated by detailed invoices available on fire. A significant service was completed by Continental Auto Sports in Hinsdale, Illinois, on July 31, 2020. All the fluids were drained and replaced, a cambelt service was done, and the water pump and spark plugs were replaced. Oh, a new set of Pirelli P Zero tires was also fitted. These changes amounted to a total of $18,000 (€17,006).
The 288 GTO returned to the same shop for its most recent servicing on January 31, 2022. The oil and brake fluids were changed, and the oil pressure gauge sensor was replaced. But perhaps the most important update was that chassis 56773 was awarded a Ferrari Classiche certification, which means it was confirmed to be a matching-numbers example, a highly sought-after classification by collectors.
At the time of cataloging, the odometer read just 7,989 km (4,965 km). Given how well the car was preserved and its factory-correct state, the future owner will experience this exquisite machine just as Ferrari intended. The auction house’s listing recommends a price between $4M and $4.5M (€3.75M and € 4.2M), but who’s to say this pristine road-going car doesn’t deserve an even higher price tag?
