New Ferrari SF90 "Versione Speciale" Performance Variant Spied Flaunting Rear Wing

At the beginning of February 2023, the Prancing Horse of Maranello reported its best sales year ever in 2022, clocking 13,221 deliveries worldwide. Nicely tucked away in the press release, Ferrari also confirmed four new debuts for 2023. The F173VS is one of those debuts, expected to arrive in the second half as a 2024 model.

15 photos Photo: Varryx / edited