New Ferrari SF90 "Versione Speciale" Performance Variant Spied Flaunting Rear Wing

At the beginning of February 2023, the Prancing Horse of Maranello reported its best sales year ever in 2022, clocking 13,221 deliveries worldwide. Nicely tucked away in the press release, Ferrari also confirmed four new debuts for 2023. The F173VS is one of those debuts, expected to arrive in the second half as a 2024 model.
F173 is the internal designation of the SF90 series, the road-going car rather than the Formula 1 racing car fielded in the 2019 season with Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc behind the wheel. VS is the Italian automaker’s way of saying improvements galore. Recently spied testing in Maranello with a rear wing attached to the rear deck, the SF90 Versione Speciale features a redesigned rear bumper and exhaust system.
Pictured on five-spoke wheels mounted with Michelin high-performance rubber boots, most likely specifically developed for this application, the SF90 Versione Speciale is camouflaged like crazy. The camouflage, however, can’t hide the S-duct hood from prying eyes.
First seen on a road-legal Ferrari a few years back, when the 488 Pista was all the rage, the S-duct is a Formula 1-derived aerodynamic solution that creates downforce over the front axle with little in the way of drag. The 488 Pista offers 18 percent more downforce and 2 percent more drag compared to the 488 GTB on which it’s based. The incoming air collected by the front bumper’s intake is channeled through a duct with calibrated sections. It exits through a vent in the hood, creating downforce.
Spied on the very same day Shmee150 was in Maranello with his blue-painted SF90 Stradale, the SF90 Versione Speciale is certain to command a premium over the regular variant. As a brief refresher, the Stradale coupe is $518,691 in the United States, and the Spider kicks off at $569,320 including the $5,000 destination charge.
Three electric motors, a twin-turbo V8, and an eight-speed transmission with no reverse gear help the SF90 Stradale reach a top speed of 340 kilometers per hour (212 miles per hour), with zero to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) taking 2.5 seconds with the Assetto Fiorano package. The go-faster configuration is capable of lapping the Fiorano circuit in 79 seconds.
Not only does the additional downforce help the SF90 Versione Speciale on the track, but it’s most certainly more powerful as well. Ferrari rated the SF90 Stradale and Spider at 1,000 metric horsepower (986 horsepower) and 800 Nm (590 pound-feet) of torque on full song. The reverse-less transmission mentioned earlier doesn’t feature a reverse gear because the two motors up front are tasked with it. As for the motor pinned between the dual-clutch tranny and flat-plane crank V8 twin-turbo engine, that one’s for boosting and recovering energy.
