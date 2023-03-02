Watch These Shows If You're a Car, Space or Aircraft Fan (March 2023 - Netflix, Hulu)

Spring has sprung in many territories, and if it hasn’t already, it’s about to. The month of March also marks the culmination of the awards season in Hollywood, and will then spill into the summer blockbuster season.
Spring is a time of transition, including in showbiz: moving on from the graveyard month of February, we get the first action movies of the new season, setting the tone and the pace for the coming summer. The five biggest streaming platforms might not have much proper automotive content for diehard fans this month, but you can still get your kicks from what’s available.
NETFLIX
- R.I.P.D. (2013)
- I Am Georgina (2022)
- Murder Mystery 2 (2023)
HBO and HBO MAX
- The Expendables series
HULU
- Triangle of Sadness (2022)
AMAZON PRIME
- Daisy Jones & The Six (2023)
- Jackass Forever (2022)
PARAMOUNT+
- Air Force One (1997)
- Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)
