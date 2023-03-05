BYD Buying Ford Factories Represents the EV Shift and Overcapacity More Than Anything Else

The EV shift made the expression “legacy automakers” emerge. It represents all companies that established themselves with combustion engines decades ago. Newcomers do not have their own classification, possibly because Tesla fans think only their beloved EV maker challenges these older competitors. That’s far from being true. Just check BYD. If any carmaker is taking the place of others, that’s the Chinese company, especially when it comes to factories.

15 photos Photo: Ford/BYD/edited by autoevolution